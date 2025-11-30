“Snug and comfortable” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: November 30, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for November 30, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for November 30, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Snug and comfortable — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 5 Across: “Eight Crazy Nights” or “12 Angry Men” — Starts with the letter “ M ”

” 6 Across: “It’s impossible for me to do that” — Starts with the letter “ I ”

” 7 Across: Dog breed famously owned by Queen Elizabeth II — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 8 Across: Simon __ (children’s game) — Starts with the letter “S”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Hot drink consumed after sledding, perhaps — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 2 Down: Egg-producing organ — Starts with the letter “ O ”

” 3 Down: Pithy criticisms — Starts with the letter “ Z ”

” 4 Down: Giant snow man — Starts with the letter “ Y ”

” 5 Down: Equipment for podcasters — Starts with the letter “M”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for November 30, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Snug and comfortable — COZY

5 Across: “Eight Crazy Nights” or “12 Angry Men” — MOVIE

6 Across: “It’s impossible for me to do that” — ICANT

7 Across: Dog breed famously owned by Queen Elizabeth II — CORGI

8 Across: Simon ____ (children’s game) — SAYS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Hot drink consumed after sledding, perhaps — COCOA

2 Down: Egg-producing organ — OVARY

3 Down: Pithy criticisms — ZINGS

4 Down: Giant snow man — YETI

5 Down: Equipment for podcasters — MICS



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for November 30, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A very fun and accessible Mini Crossword today! The clues are highly engaging, featuring a great mix of pop culture/trivia (the Queen’s dog breed and the children’s game) and straightforward vocabulary (the synonym for snug and comfortable). The theme is cohesive, with some classic, simple fills like the hot drink and the podcast equipment. It was a well-crafted set of challenges that made for a quick and satisfying solve. I’d rate the difficulty a friendly 3 out of 5.

