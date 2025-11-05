“Fresh addition to a pasta…” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: November 5, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for November 5, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for November 5, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Fresh addition to a pasta sauce, perhaps — Starts with the letter “ B ”

” 6 Across: Log _ (water park ride) — Starts with the letter “ F ”

” 7 Across: Group of ships — Starts with the letter “ F ”

” 8 Across: Some drinks from “streams” — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 9 Across: Documentarian Burns — Starts with the letter “K”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Closest pals, for short — Starts with the letter “ B ”

” 2 Down: “No problems here!” — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 3 Down: Shoe material in an Elvis hit — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 4 Down: “That is to say …” — Starts with the letter “ I ”

” 5 Down: Tennis do-overs — Starts with the letter “L”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for November 5, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Fresh addition to a pasta sauce, perhaps — BASIL

6 Across: Log ___ (water park ride) — FLUME

7 Across: Group of ships — FLEET

8 Across: Some drinks from “streams” — SODAS

9 Across: Documentarian Burns — KEN

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Closest pals, for short — BFFS

2 Down: “No problems here!” — ALLOK

3 Down: Shoe material in an Elvis hit — SUEDE

4 Down: “That is to say …” — IMEAN

5 Down: Tennis do-overs — LETS



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for November 5, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A great Mini Crossword today! The clues are highly accessible, featuring an excellent mix of common vocabulary (like the group of ships or the closest pals abbreviation) and satisfying pop culture/trivia (the water park ride, the Elvis hit shoe material, and the famous documentarian). The simple, direct clues make for a very smooth and quick solve. It was a well-crafted set of challenges that felt intuitive and fun. I’d rate the difficulty a friendly 4 out of 5.

