“On the chill side…” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: November 6, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for November 6, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for November 6, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: On the chill side … or a homophone of 1-Down — Starts with the letter “ L ”

” 7 Across: Big brand of tater tots — Starts with the letter “ O ”

” 8 Across: Numbers puzzle with a repetitive name — Starts with the letter “ K ”

” 9 Across: “Oof, not my best showing!” — Starts with the letter “I”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Thor’s mischievous brother … or a homophone of 1-Across — Starts with the letter “ L ”

” 2 Down: Materials mined in Minecraft — Starts with the letter “ O ”

” 3 Down: Played one’s turn — Starts with the letter “ W ”

” 4 Down: “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” singer _ Dee — Starts with the letter “ K ”

” 5 Down: Biblical garden — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 6 Down: Sharply tug — Starts with the letter “Y”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for November 6, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: On the chill side … or a homophone of 1-Down — LOWKEY

7 Across: Big brand of tater tots — OREIDA

8 Across: Numbers puzzle with a repetitive name — KENKEN

9 Across: “Oof, not my best showing!” — ISTINK

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Thor’s mischievous brother … or a homophone of 1-Across — LOKI

2 Down: Materials mined in Minecraft — ORES

3 Down: Played one’s turn — WENT

4 Down: “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” singer ___ Dee — KIKI

5 Down: Biblical garden — EDEN

6 Down: Sharply tug — YANK



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for November 6, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A superb Mini Crossword today! The clues are highly accessible, anchored by clever homophone wordplay between the chilly term (1 Across) and the mischievous brother (1 Down). The puzzle balances this with fun pop culture trivia (the tater tot brand) and a common numbers game. It was a well-crafted set of challenges that felt intuitive and quick. I’d rate the difficulty a snappy 3.5 out of 5.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

