“Toddler’s go-to question” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: November 7, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for November 7, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for November 7, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Toddler’s go-to question — Starts with the letter “ W ”

” 4 Across: Sound heard during cold — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 6 Across: Move stealthily, like a cat — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 7 Across: Breadcrumbs coating in Japanese — Starts with the letter “ P ”

” 8 Across: Conduct surveillance — Starts with the letter “S”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Prone to complaining — Starts with the letter “ Y ”

” 2 Down: Sound heard during cold season — Starts with the letter “ H ”

” 3 Down: Artist/musician Ono — Starts with the letter “ Y ”

” 4 Down: Egyptian vipers — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 5 Down: Show appreciation for a performance — Starts with the letter “C”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for November 7, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Toddler’s go-to question — WHY

4 Across: Sound heard during cold — ACHOO

6 Across: Move stealthily, like a cat — SLICK

7 Across: Breadcrumbs coating in Japanese — PANKO

8 Across: Conduct surveillance — SPY

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Prone to complaining — WHINY

2 Down: Sound heard during cold season — HONK

3 Down: Artist/musician Ono — YOKO

4 Down: Egyptian vipers — ASPS

5 Down: Show appreciation for a performance — CLAP



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for November 7, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A very smooth and accessible Mini Crossword today! The clues are a delightful mix of straightforward vocabulary (like moving stealthily and the toddler’s question) and fun, specific trivia (the Japanese breadcrumbs and the Egyptian vipers). The puzzle also features a nice, subtle tie-in with the two “cold season” clues (4 Across and 2 Down). The solve flows very quickly thanks to the helpful starting letters. I’d rate the difficulty a snappy 4 out of 5.

