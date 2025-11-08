“Uber alternative” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: November 8, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for November 8, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for November 8, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Uber alternative — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 4 Across: Red-headed character in the “Scooby-Doo” franchise — Starts with the letter “ D ”

” 7 Across: Not arrive on time — Starts with the letter “ R ”

” 8 Across: Label on a green U.S.D.A. sticker — Starts with the letter “ O ”

” 9 Across: Prestigious engineering school in Pasadena — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 10 Across: Prepares to be knighted — Starts with the letter “ K ”

” 11 Across: Parts of a city grid: Abbr. — Starts with the letter “S”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Fashion brand with an interlocking “C” logo — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 2 Down: Silly behaviors — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 3 Down: Tree with smooth gray bark — Starts with the letter “ B ”

” 4 Down: Kevin ___, 15-time N.B.A. All-Star — Starts with the letter “ D ”

” 5 Down: They’re measured in degrees — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 6 Down: Division of the earth’s crust — Starts with the letter “ P ”

” 7 Down: Ice, in bartending lingo — Starts with the letter “R”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for November 8, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Uber alternative — CAB

4 Across: Red-headed character in the “Scooby Doo” franchise — DAPHNE

7 Across: Not arrive on time — RUNLATE

8 Across: Label on a green U.S.D.A. sticker — ORGANIC

9 Across: Prestigious engineering school in Pasadena — CALTECH

10 Across: Prepares to be knighted — KNEELS

11 Across: Parts of a city grid: Abbr. — STS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Fashion brand with an interlocking “C” logo — CHANEL

2 Down: Silly behaviors — ANTICS

3 Down: Tree with smooth gray bark — BEECH

4 Down: Kevin ____, 15 time N.B.A. All-Star — DURANT

5 Down: They’re measured in degrees — ANGLES

6 Down: Division of the Earth’s crust — PLATE

7 Down: Ice, in bartending lingo — ROCKS



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for November 8, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

The variety of clues made this a highly satisfying and engaging solve. It had everything from pop culture trivia (Scooby-Doo, NBA legends) and famous institutions to clever definitions and industry jargon. The puzzle provided a solid challenge across the board. It felt like a solid 3 out of 5 on the difficulty scale.

