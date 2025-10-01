“Finish filming” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: October 1, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for October 1, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for October 1, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Finish filming – Starts with “W”

5 Across: Capital city with a view of pyramids – Starts with “C”

6 Across: “Now that you mention it, of course!” – Starts with “A”

7 Across: Make fun of mercilessly – Starts with “R”

8 Across: Symbol on an L.A. Chargers helmet – Starts with “B”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: “Yay!” – Starts with “W”

2 Down: Saudi currency – Starts with “R”

3 Down: “Give it___!” – Starts with “A”

4 Down: Write on social media – Starts with “P”

5 Down: Pasta or bread, informally – Starts with “C”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for October 1, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Finish filming — WRAP

5 Across: Capital city with a view of pyramids — CAIRO

6 Across: “Now that you mention it, of course!” — AHYES

7 Across: Make fun of mercilessly — ROAST

8 Across: Symbol on and L.A. Chargers helmet — BOLT

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: “Yay!” — WAHOO

2 Down: Saudi currency — RIYAL

3 Down: “Give it___!” — AREST

4 Down: Write on social media — POST

5 Down: Pasta or bread, informally — CARB

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for October 1, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

The clues today were perfectly balanced, offering a little bit of everything. The combination of satisfying trivia and straightforward fill made it a very smooth and engaging solve. It felt like a solid 3.5 out of 5 on the difficulty scale.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

