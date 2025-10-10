"Go off the ___ ... like the..." - Today's NYT Mini Crossword Answers: October 10, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for October 10, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for October 10, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Go off the ___ … like the last letter of 8-Across? — Starts with the letter “G”

5 Across: The “R” of P.R., on a map — Starts with the letter “R”

6 Across: Patient’s share of the cost — Starts with the letter “C”

7 Across: Sao ___, Brazil — Starts with the letter “P”

8 Across: Totally disconnect and enjoy nature — Starts with the letter “U”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Rhyming partner of moan — Starts with the letter “G”

2 Down: Tear to pieces — Starts with the letter “R”

3 Down: Daring response to “All in” — Starts with the letter “I”

4 Down: “_ get my drift?” — Starts with the letter “D”

5 Down: Computer’s “brain,” for short — Starts with the letter “C”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for October 10, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Go off the _ … like the last letter of 8-Across? — GRID

5 Across: The “R” of P.R., on a map — RICO

6 Across: Patient’s share of the cost — COPAY

7 Across: São _, Brazil — PAULO

8 Across: Totally disconnect and enjoy nature — UNPLU

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Rhyming partner of moan — GROAN

2 Down: Tear to pieces — RIPUP

3 Down: Daring response to “All in” — ICALL

4 Down: “_ _ _ get my drift?” — DOYOU

5 Down: Computer’s “brain,” for short — CPU

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for October 10, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A fantastic and cleverly constructed Mini Crossword today! The clues are a delightful blend of common abbreviations (like the computer “brain” and the “R” in P.R.), financial terms, and a great self-referential riddle with 1 Across. The clue at 8 Across, “Totally disconnect and enjoy nature,” is particularly satisfying. This puzzle is well-balanced and feels intuitive to solve thanks to the helpful initial letters. It makes for a super quick and satisfying mental break. I’d peg the difficulty at a brisk 2.5 out of 5.

