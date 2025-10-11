“Deaf communication method…” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: October 11, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for October 11, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for October 11, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Deaf communication method, for short — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 4 Across: Sound from a fan that’s been turned off? — Starts with the letter “ B ”

” 7 Across: Freezing — Starts with the letter “ I ”

” 9 Across: Cristiano ____, soccer star with the most career goals (946) — Starts with the letter “ R ”

” 10 Across: Brother product — Starts with the letter “ P ”

” 11 Across: Word after “bottle” or “eye” — Starts with the letter “ O ”

” 12 Across: Had a fancy meal — Starts with the letter “ D ”

” 13 Across: Drunkards — Starts with the letter “S”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Earbuds introduced in 2016 — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 2 Down: Zodiac arachnid — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 3 Down: Not strict with rules — Starts with the letter “ L ”

” 4 Down: Ran like the wind — Starts with the letter “ B ”

” 5 Down: Like the Triassic period, vis-à-vis the Jurassic — Starts with the letter “ O ”

” 6 Down: Stench — Starts with the letter “ O ”

” 8 Down: French city with a famous festival — Starts with the letter “C”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for October 11, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Deaf communication method, for short — ASL

4 Across: Sound from a fan that’s been turned off? — BOO

7 Across: Freezing — ICECOLD

9 Across: Cristiano __, soccer star with the most career goals (946) — RONALDO

10 Across: Brother product — PRINTER

11 Across: Word after “bottle” or “eye” — OPENER

12 Across: Had a fancy meal — DINED

13 Across: Drunkards — SOTS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Earbuds introduced in 2016 — AIRPODS

2 Down: Zodiac arachnid — SCORPIO

3 Down: Not strict with rules — LENIENT

4 Down: Ran like the wind — BOLTED

5 Down: Like the Triassic period, vis-à-vis the Jurassic — OLDER

6 Down: Stench — ODOR

8 Down: French city with a famous festival — CANNES

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for October 11, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A super Mini Crossword today! The clues are highly accessible, featuring an excellent mix of modern tech and sports trivia (like the earbuds and the soccer star), alongside straightforward vocabulary (like “freezing” or “drunkards”). The inclusion of a specific proper noun like the French city with a famous festival adds a fun little challenge. It was a well-crafted set of challenges that made for a smooth test of general knowledge. I’d rate the difficulty a solid 3 out of 5 for a quick and satisfying solve.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!