“Use crayons, e.g.…” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: October 12, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for October 12, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for October 12, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: A 5-Across might be a wild one — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 5 Across: One of two in a standard deck — Starts with the letter “ J ”

” 6 Across: Homer called its oil “liquid gold” — Starts with the letter “ O ”

” 7 Across: Symbolic flower in Buddhism — Starts with the letter “ L ”

” 8 Across: Bunkers on a golf course — Starts with the letter “T”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Use crayons, e.g. — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 2 Down: Japanese dog breed — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 3 Down: Really energize — Starts with the letter “ R ”

” 4 Down: Garment that may be strapless — Starts with the letter “ D ”

” 5 Down: Sudden shock — Starts with the letter “J”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for October 12, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: A 5-Across might be a wild one — CARD

5 Across: One of two in a standard deck — JOKER

6 Across: Homer called its oil “liquid gold” — OLIVE

7 Across: Symbolic flower in Buddhism — LOTUS

8 Across: Bunkers on a golf course — TRAPS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Use crayons, e.g. — COLOR

2 Down: Japanese dog breed — AKITA

3 Down: Really energize — REVUP

4 Down: Garment that may be strapless — DRESS

5 Down: Sudden shock — JOLT

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for October 12, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A delightful and well-themed Mini Crossword today! The clues are highly accessible, leaning into fun, classic knowledge, particularly with the golf term (8 Across) and the clever clue relating to a standard deck of cards (1 Across and 5 Across). The trivia about the “liquid gold” oil (6 Across) and the Buddhist flower (7 Across) are great, quick fills. The starting letters make the solve very straightforward and smooth. It felt like an easy but satisfying solve. I’d rate the difficulty a gentle 2 out of 5.

