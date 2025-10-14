“Smokes, informally” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: October 14, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for October 14, 2025.
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for October 14, 2025
Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Smokes, informally — Starts with the letter “C”
- 5 Across: “Don’t have _, man!” — Starts with the letter “A”
- 6 Across: What the vehicle in “lane one” of this crossword is winning? — Starts with the letter “R”
- 7 Across: Pitt of Hollywood — Starts with the letter “B”
- 8 Across: “Yeah, whatever” — Starts with the letter “S”
- 9 Across: Rd. crossers — Starts with the letter “S”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Things to load before a marathon — Starts with the letter “C”
- 2 Down: Mythical figure who inspired the idiom “fly too close to the sun” — Starts with the letter “I”
- 3 Down: Zoomer around a small track — Starts with the letter “G”
- 4 Down: Neighbors of Norwegians — Starts with the letter “S”
Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for October 14, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Smokes, informally — CIGS
- 5 Across: “Don’t have ___, man!” — ACOW
- 6 Across: What the vehicle in “lane one” of this crossword is winning? — RACE
- 7 Across: Pitt of Hollywood — BRAD
- 8 Across: “Yeah, whatever” — SURE
- 9 Across: Rd. crossers — STS
Down Answers: ⬇️
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for October 14, 2025
What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
A very entertaining and accessible Mini Crossword today! The clues are a lively mix of pop culture (the Hollywood name), modern slang (like the informal term for smokes and the phrase at 8 Across), and classic trivia (the mythical figure). The tricky wordplay at 6 Across, relating the clue to the vehicle in the “lane one” of the crossword, is the highlight. It was a well-crafted set of challenges that made for a quick, satisfying solve. I’d rate the difficulty a snappy 3.5 out of 5.
How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword
Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!
- The Goal: Fill in the grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
- The Clues: You’ll have two sets of clues: “Across” clues correspond to horizontal words in the grid, and “Down” clues correspond to vertical words.
- Word Length: While not always explicitly stated in the clues themselves, the grid implicitly tells you how many letters each answer has, helping you fit it in.
- Intersections: The beauty of a crossword is that words intersect! A letter you fill in for an “Across” word will also be part of a “Down” word, and vice versa. This helps you figure out tougher words as more letters become known.
- Daily Refresh: Just like its big brother, the full NYT Crossword, the Mini Crossword refreshes every 24 hours with a brand new puzzle. So, if you don’t get it today, there’s always a fresh challenge tomorrow!