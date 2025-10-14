“Smokes, informally” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: October 14, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for October 14, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for October 14, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Smokes, informally — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 5 Across: “Don’t have _, man!” — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 6 Across: What the vehicle in “lane one” of this crossword is winning? — Starts with the letter “ R ”

” 7 Across: Pitt of Hollywood — Starts with the letter “ B ”

” 8 Across: “Yeah, whatever” — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 9 Across: Rd. crossers — Starts with the letter “S”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Things to load before a marathon — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 2 Down: Mythical figure who inspired the idiom “fly too close to the sun” — Starts with the letter “ I ”

” 3 Down: Zoomer around a small track — Starts with the letter “ G ”

” 4 Down: Neighbors of Norwegians — Starts with the letter “S”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for October 14, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Smokes, informally — CIGS

5 Across: “Don’t have ___, man!” — ACOW

6 Across: What the vehicle in “lane one” of this crossword is winning? — RACE

7 Across: Pitt of Hollywood — BRAD

8 Across: “Yeah, whatever” — SURE

9 Across: Rd. crossers — STS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Things to load before a marathon — CARBS

2 Down: Mythical figure who inspired the idiom “fly too close to the sun” — ICARUS

3 Down: Zoomer around a small track — GOCART

4 Down: Neighbors of Norwegians — SWEDES

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for October 14, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A very entertaining and accessible Mini Crossword today! The clues are a lively mix of pop culture (the Hollywood name), modern slang (like the informal term for smokes and the phrase at 8 Across), and classic trivia (the mythical figure). The tricky wordplay at 6 Across, relating the clue to the vehicle in the “lane one” of the crossword, is the highlight. It was a well-crafted set of challenges that made for a quick, satisfying solve. I’d rate the difficulty a snappy 3.5 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!