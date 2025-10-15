"Chromebooks, but not..." - Today's NYT Mini Crossword Answers: October 15, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for October 15, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for October 15, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Chromebooks, but not MacBooks — Starts with the letter “ P ”

” 4 Across: “Yippee!” — Starts with the letter “ W ”

” 6 Across: Reveal, as juicy gossip — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 7 Across: With 2-Down, chef who helped popularize chicken cordon bleu in the U.S. — Starts with the letter “ J ”

” 8 Across: Toss in — Starts with the letter “A”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: _ _ _New Guinea — Starts with the letter “ P ”

” 2 Down: See 7-Across — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 3 Down: State of matter for most elements at room temperature — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 4 Down: Business-focused newspaper, for short — Starts with the letter “ W ”

” 5 Down: Hello, in Portuguese — Starts with the letter “O”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for October 15, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Chromebooks, but not MacBooks — PCS

4 Across: “Yippee!” — WAHOO

6 Across: Reveal, as juicy gossip — SPILL

7 Across: With 2-Down, chef who helped popularize chicken cordon bleu in the U.S. — JULIA

8 Across: Toss in — ADD

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: ___ New Guinea — PAPUA

2 Down: See 7-Across — CHILD

3 Down: State of matter for most elements at room temperature — SOLID

4 Down: Business-focused newspaper, for short — WSJ

5 Down: Hello, in Portuguese — OLA

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for October 15, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A superb Mini Crossword today! The clues are highly accessible, featuring an excellent mix of modern tech trivia (like the laptop clue), geography, and a great, specific piece of culinary history with the linked 7 Across and 2 Down clues. The straightforward fills like “Yippee!” and “Toss in” make for a quick start. It was a well-crafted set of challenges that felt like a smooth test of general knowledge. I’d rate the difficulty a snappy 3.5 out of 5.

