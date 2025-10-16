“Red or white, but not blue” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: October 16, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for October 16, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for October 16, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Red or white, but not blue — Starts with the letter “ W ”

” 5 Across: Island country whose culture inspired much of “Moana” — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 6 Across: Garlic _ _ _(pizzeria appetizer) — Starts with the letter “ K ”

” 7 Across: Small coastal waterway — Starts with the letter “ I ”

” 8 Across: Protective football gear — Starts with the letter “P”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: “_ _ _bet?” — Starts with the letter “ W ”

” 2 Down: Remark after not getting a modern reference — Starts with the letter “ I ”

” 3 Down: Movie studio’s feedback for a director — Starts with the letter “ N ”

” 4 Down: 3 o’clock, directionally — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 5 Down: Button pressed to escape a YouTube ad — Starts with the letter “S”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for October 16, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Red or white, but not blue — WINE

5 Across: Island country whose culture inspired much of “Moana” — SAMOA

6 Across: Garlic ___ (pizzeria appetizer) — KNOTS

7 Across: Small coastal waterway — INLET

8 Across: Protective football gear — PADS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: “___ bet?” — WANNA

2 Down: Remark after not getting a modern reference — IMOLD

3 Down: Movie studio’s feedback for a director — NOTES

4 Down: 3 o’clock, directionally — EAST

5 Down: Button pressed to escape a YouTube ad — SKIP

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for October 16, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A fantastic and very current Mini Crossword today! The clues are highly accessible, featuring a great mix of geography and pop culture (the island country and the button to skip an ad) alongside straightforward vocabulary (the coastal waterway and protective gear). The clever clue referencing the primary colors at 1 Across and the common pizzeria appetizer are quick, satisfying fills. The whole set feels smooth and well-balanced. I’d rate the difficulty a snappy 3 out of 5.

