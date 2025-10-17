“The Naked Gun” or “Scary” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: October 17, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for October 17, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for October 17, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: “The Naked Gun” or “Scary Movie” — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 6 Across: _ _ _ cut (short hairstyle) — Starts with the letter “ P ”

” 7 Across: Napoleon’s punishment after the Battle of Waterloo — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 8 Across: Surrendered — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 9 Across: They travel up and down snow-covered hills — Starts with the letter “S”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Glasses, informally — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 2 Down: Dot on a computer screen — Starts with the letter “ P ”

” 3 Down: Nitrous _ _ _ (laughing gas) — Starts with the letter “ O ”

” 4 Down: De-squeaked, as a bike chain — Starts with the letter “ O ”

” 5 Down: Scrollable features of social media — Starts with the letter “F”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for October 17, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: “The Naked Gun” or “Scary Movie” — SPOOF

6 Across: ___ cut (short hairstyle) — PIXIE

7 Across: Napoleon’s punishment after the Battle of Waterloo— EXILE

8 Across: Surrendered — CEDED

9 Across: They travel up and down snow-covered hills — SLEDS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Glasses, informally — SPECS

2 Down: Dot on a computer screen — PIXEL

3 Down: Nitrous ___ (laughing gas) — OXIDE

4 Down: De-squeaked, as a bike chain — OILED

5 Down: Scrollable features of social media — FEEDS



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for October 17, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A superb Mini Crossword today! The clues are highly accessible, featuring an excellent mix of pop culture (the movie genre) and historical trivia (Napoleon’s fate), alongside very modern terms (the social media feature and the computer screen dot). The straightforward clues like the short hairstyle and the informal word for glasses, make it a smooth solve. It was a well-crafted set of challenges that felt intuitive and quick. I’d rate the difficulty a snappy 3.5 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!