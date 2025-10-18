“Class for dummies” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: October 18, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for October 18, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for October 18, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Class for dummies — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 4 Across: Fuzzy boot brand — Starts with the letter “ U ”

” 7 Across: Metal sought by a miner — Starts with the letter “ O ”

” 8 Across: T.S.A __ Check — Starts with the letter “ P ”

” 9 Across: Me, in Marseilles — Starts with the letter “ M ”

” 10 Across: “The Da Vinci Code” author Brown — Starts with the letter “ D ”

” 11 Across: Fan base of a major K-pop supergroup — Starts with the letter “ B ”

” 13 Across: The world’s fastest growing religion, with nearly 350 million new observers in the past decade — Starts with the letter “ I ”

” 14 Across: Like a thick winter jacket, say — Starts with the letter “ P ”

” 15 Across: Ticketmaster purchases — Starts with the letter “S”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Tool in a grooming kit — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 2 Down: Helpful nuggets from experts — Starts with the letter “ P ”

” 3 Down: Publish again, as a magazine edition — Starts with the letter “ R ”

” 4 Down: Skyward gust of air — Starts with the letter “ U ”

” 5 Down: Record of the Year and Best New Artist — Starts with the letter “ G ”

” 6 Down: Millennials’ cohort, informally — Starts with the letter “ G ”

” 12 Down: __ Romeo (sporty Italian car) — Starts with the letter “A”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for October 18, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Class for dummies — CPR

4 Across: Fuzzy boot brand — UGG

7 Across: Metal sought by a miner — ORE

8 Across: T.S.A ____ Check — PRE

9 Across: Me, in Marseilles — MOI

10 Across: “The Da Vinci Code” author Brown — DAN

11 Across: Fan base of a major K-pop supergroup — BTSARMY

13 Across: The world’s fastest growing religion, with nearly 350 million new observers in the past decade — ISLAM

14 Across: Like a thick winter jacket, say — PUFFY

15 Across: Ticketmaster purchases — SEATS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Tool in a grooming kit — COMB

2 Down: Helpful nuggets from experts — PROTIPS

3 Down: Publish again, as a magazine edition — REISSUE

4 Down: Skyward gust of air — UPDRAFT

5 Down: Record of the Year and Best New Artist — GRAMMYS

6 Down: Millennials’ cohort, informally — GENY

12 Down: ____ Romeo (sporty Italian car) — ALFA



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for October 18, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A very meaty Mini Crossword today! The clues are a sophisticated mix, spanning pop culture (the author and K-pop fan base), consumer brands, foreign language, and a great piece of demographic trivia (the fastest-growing religion). The longer, multi-word answers provide a satisfying challenge, and the intersection points require precise knowledge. It felt like a solid, brain-engaging workout. I’d rate the difficulty a healthy 4 out of 5.

