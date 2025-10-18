“Class for dummies” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: October 18, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for October 18, 2025.
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for October 18, 2025
Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Class for dummies — Starts with the letter “C”
- 4 Across: Fuzzy boot brand — Starts with the letter “U”
- 7 Across: Metal sought by a miner — Starts with the letter “O”
- 8 Across: T.S.A __ Check — Starts with the letter “P”
- 9 Across: Me, in Marseilles — Starts with the letter “M”
- 10 Across: “The Da Vinci Code” author Brown — Starts with the letter “D”
- 11 Across: Fan base of a major K-pop supergroup — Starts with the letter “B”
- 13 Across: The world’s fastest growing religion, with nearly 350 million new observers in the past decade — Starts with the letter “I”
- 14 Across: Like a thick winter jacket, say — Starts with the letter “P”
- 15 Across: Ticketmaster purchases — Starts with the letter “S”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Tool in a grooming kit — Starts with the letter “C”
- 2 Down: Helpful nuggets from experts — Starts with the letter “P”
- 3 Down: Publish again, as a magazine edition — Starts with the letter “R”
- 4 Down: Skyward gust of air — Starts with the letter “U”
- 5 Down: Record of the Year and Best New Artist — Starts with the letter “G”
- 6 Down: Millennials’ cohort, informally — Starts with the letter “G”
- 12 Down: __ Romeo (sporty Italian car) — Starts with the letter “A”
Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for October 18, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Class for dummies — CPR
- 4 Across: Fuzzy boot brand — UGG
- 7 Across: Metal sought by a miner — ORE
- 8 Across: T.S.A ____ Check — PRE
- 9 Across: Me, in Marseilles — MOI
- 10 Across: “The Da Vinci Code” author Brown — DAN
- 11 Across: Fan base of a major K-pop supergroup — BTSARMY
- 13 Across: The world’s fastest growing religion, with nearly 350 million new observers in the past decade — ISLAM
- 14 Across: Like a thick winter jacket, say — PUFFY
- 15 Across: Ticketmaster purchases — SEATS
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Tool in a grooming kit — COMB
- 2 Down: Helpful nuggets from experts — PROTIPS
- 3 Down: Publish again, as a magazine edition — REISSUE
- 4 Down: Skyward gust of air — UPDRAFT
- 5 Down: Record of the Year and Best New Artist — GRAMMYS
- 6 Down: Millennials’ cohort, informally — GENY
- 12 Down: ____ Romeo (sporty Italian car) — ALFA
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for October 18, 2025
What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
A very meaty Mini Crossword today! The clues are a sophisticated mix, spanning pop culture (the author and K-pop fan base), consumer brands, foreign language, and a great piece of demographic trivia (the fastest-growing religion). The longer, multi-word answers provide a satisfying challenge, and the intersection points require precise knowledge. It felt like a solid, brain-engaging workout. I’d rate the difficulty a healthy 4 out of 5.
How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword
Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!
- The Goal: Fill in the grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
- The Clues: You’ll have two sets of clues: “Across” clues correspond to horizontal words in the grid, and “Down” clues correspond to vertical words.
- Word Length: While not always explicitly stated in the clues themselves, the grid implicitly tells you how many letters each answer has, helping you fit it in.
- Intersections: The beauty of a crossword is that words intersect! A letter you fill in for an “Across” word will also be part of a “Down” word, and vice versa. This helps you figure out tougher words as more letters become known.
- Daily Refresh: Just like its big brother, the full NYT Crossword, the Mini Crossword refreshes every 24 hours with a brand new puzzle. So, if you don’t get it today, there’s always a fresh challenge tomorrow!