“2023 Olivia Rodrigo album…” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: October 19, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for October 19, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for October 19, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: [Gross!] — Starts with the letter “ G ”

” 4 Across: Finish off, as a tube of toothpaste “ U ”

” 7 Across: Argentine dance style — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 8 Across: dirt :: ___ : tea — Starts with the letter “ S ”

: tea — Starts with the letter “ ” 9 Across: The “E” of REM — Starts with the letter “E”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: 2023 Olivia Rodrigo album with the hit single “Bad Idea Right?” — Starts with the letter “ G ”

” 2 Down: “Right away!” — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 3 Down: Disney role for Robin Williams or Will Smith — Starts with the letter “ G ”

” 4 Down: Like a Christmas sweater, perhaps — Starts with the letter “ U ”

” 6 Down: Festivus centerpiece — Starts with the letter “P”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for October 19, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: [Gross!] — GAG

4 Across: Finish off, as a tube of toothpaste — USE UP

7 Across: Argentine dance style — TANGO

8 Across: Dish : dirt :: ___ : tea — SPILL

9 Across: The “E” of REM — EYE

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: 2023 Olivia Rodrigo album with the hit single “Bad Idea Right?” — GUTS

2 Down: “Right away!” — ASAP

3 Down: Disney role for Robin Williams or Will Smith — GENIE

4 Down: Like a Christmas sweater, perhaps — UGLY

6 Down: Festivus centerpiece — POLE



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for October 19, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A fun and highly accessible Mini Crossword today! The clues are a great mix of modern pop culture (Olivia Rodrigo, Disney’s Genie) and wordplay/trivia (the “tea” analogy and the Argentine dance). The theme is very contemporary and the answers are quickly recognizable. It was a well-crafted set of challenges that made for a super smooth and entertaining solve. I’d rate the difficulty a snappy 4 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!