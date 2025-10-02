“Setting for the war” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: October 2, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for October 2, 2025.
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for October 2, 2025
Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Whoopi in “Sister Act,” either way you look at it – Starts with “N”
- 4 Across: Resting on – Starts with “A”
- 6 Across: Nancy Pelosi’s title from 2019 to ’23, either way you look at it – Starts with “M”
- 8 Across: Science fiction award won by N.K. Jemisin three years in a row – Starts with “H”
- 9 Across: Tailor’s edge – Starts with “H”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Setting for the war novels “The Sympathizer” and “The Women,” informally – Starts with “N”
- 2 Down: Six-sided state – Starts with “U”
- 3 Down: “Obviously!” – Starts with “N”
- 5 Down: Website part – Starts with “P”
- 7 Down: Lorelai Gilmore on “Gilmore Girls,” either way you look at it – Starts with “M”
Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for October 2, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Whoopi in “Sister Act,” either way you look at it — NUN
- 4 Across: Resting on — ATOP
- 6 Across: Nancy Pelosi’s title from 2019 to ’23, either way you look at it — MADAM
- 8 Across: Science fiction award won by N.K. Jemisin three years in a row — HUGO
- 9 Across: Tailor’s edge — HEM
Down Answers: ⬇️
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for October 2, 2025
What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
A great Mini Crossword today! The central theme was brilliant and well-executed, providing some fun “a-ha” moments based on word symmetry. It was a good blend of challenges, testing both trivia and wordplay. It felt like a solid 4.5 out of 5 on the difficulty scale.
How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword
Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!
- The Goal: Fill in the grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
- The Clues: You’ll have two sets of clues: “Across” clues correspond to horizontal words in the grid, and “Down” clues correspond to vertical words.
- Word Length: While not always explicitly stated in the clues themselves, the grid implicitly tells you how many letters each answer has, helping you fit it in.
- Intersections: The beauty of a crossword is that words intersect! A letter you fill in for an “Across” word will also be part of a “Down” word, and vice versa. This helps you figure out tougher words as more letters become known.
- Daily Refresh: Just like its big brother, the full NYT Crossword, the Mini Crossword refreshes every 24 hours with a brand new puzzle. So, if you don’t get it today, there’s always a fresh challenge tomorrow!