“Sound from a mouse” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: October 20, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for October 20, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for October 20, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Sound from a mouse — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 6 Across: Many-headed serpent killed by Hercules — Starts with the letter “ H ”

” 7 Across: View from a cruise ship window — Starts with the letter “ O ”

” 8 Across: “See ya later!” — Starts with the letter “ P ”

” 9 Across: Animal whose antlers can grow up to an inch per day — Starts with the letter “E”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Dice, e.g. — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 2 Down: French for “high school” — Starts with the letter “ L ”

” 3 Down: 10 out of 10 — Starts with the letter “ I ”

” 4 Down: Sound from a bat — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 5 Down: “Citizen ___” — Starts with the letter “K”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for October 20, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Sound from a mouse — CLICK

6 Across: Many-headed serpent killed by Hercules — HYDRA

7 Across: View from a cruise ship window — OCEAN

8 Across: “See ya later!” — PEACE

9 Across: Animal whose antlers can grow up to an inch per day — ELK

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Dice, e.g. — CHOP

2 Down: French for “high school” — LYCEE

3 Down: 10 out of 10 — IDEAL

4 Down: Sound from a bat — CRACK

5 Down: “Citizen ___” — KANE



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for October 20, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

Today’s puzzle set was a solid challenge with a satisfying variety of vocabulary and topics. It balanced classical mythology and film history with common, everyday terms. The clever overlap between the two “sound” clues provided a nice moment of realization for the solver. The difficulty level was nicely balanced, offering a smooth start and an engaging mix of words to keep the solve interesting throughout. A great set of hurdles! I’d rate this a 3 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!