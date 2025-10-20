“Sound from a mouse” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: October 20, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for October 20, 2025.
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for October 20, 2025
Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Sound from a mouse — Starts with the letter “C”
- 6 Across: Many-headed serpent killed by Hercules — Starts with the letter “H”
- 7 Across: View from a cruise ship window — Starts with the letter “O”
- 8 Across: “See ya later!” — Starts with the letter “P”
- 9 Across: Animal whose antlers can grow up to an inch per day — Starts with the letter “E”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Dice, e.g. — Starts with the letter “C”
- 2 Down: French for “high school” — Starts with the letter “L”
- 3 Down: 10 out of 10 — Starts with the letter “I”
- 4 Down: Sound from a bat — Starts with the letter “C”
- 5 Down: “Citizen ___” — Starts with the letter “K”
Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for October 20, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Sound from a mouse — CLICK
- 6 Across: Many-headed serpent killed by Hercules — HYDRA
- 7 Across: View from a cruise ship window — OCEAN
- 8 Across: “See ya later!” — PEACE
- 9 Across: Animal whose antlers can grow up to an inch per day — ELK
Down Answers: ⬇️
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for October 20, 2025
What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
Today’s puzzle set was a solid challenge with a satisfying variety of vocabulary and topics. It balanced classical mythology and film history with common, everyday terms. The clever overlap between the two “sound” clues provided a nice moment of realization for the solver. The difficulty level was nicely balanced, offering a smooth start and an engaging mix of words to keep the solve interesting throughout. A great set of hurdles! I’d rate this a 3 out of 5.
How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword
Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!
- The Goal: Fill in the grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
- The Clues: You’ll have two sets of clues: “Across” clues correspond to horizontal words in the grid, and “Down” clues correspond to vertical words.
- Word Length: While not always explicitly stated in the clues themselves, the grid implicitly tells you how many letters each answer has, helping you fit it in.
- Intersections: The beauty of a crossword is that words intersect! A letter you fill in for an “Across” word will also be part of a “Down” word, and vice versa. This helps you figure out tougher words as more letters become known.
- Daily Refresh: Just like its big brother, the full NYT Crossword, the Mini Crossword refreshes every 24 hours with a brand new puzzle. So, if you don’t get it today, there’s always a fresh challenge tomorrow!