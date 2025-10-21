“Bone that can be “dropped”” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: October 21, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for October 21, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for October 21, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Bone that can be “dropped” — Starts with the letter “ J ”

” 4 Across: Late scientist Goodall — Starts with the letter “ J ”

” 5 Across: Make critical assumptions about — Starts with the letter “ J ”

” 6 Across: Best by a little — Starts with the letter “ B ”

” 7 Across: Mercury, Jupiter, Saturn, etc. — Starts with the letter “G”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Just kind of over it — Starts with the letter “ J ”

Starts with the letter “ ” 2 Down: Beef cattle breed — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 3 Down: Shed tears — Starts with the letter “ W ”

” 4 Down: 2007 comedy-drama starring Elliot Page and Michael Cera — Starts with the letter “ J ”

” 5 Down: Refresh, as one’s memory — Starts with the letter “J”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for October 21, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Bone that can be “dropped” — JAW

4 Across: Late scientist Goodall — JANE

5 Across: Make critical assumptions about — JUDGE

6 Across: Best by a little — ONEUP

7 Across: Mercury, Jupiter, Saturn, etc. — GODS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Just kind of over it — JADED

2 Down: Beef cattle breed — ANGUS

3 Down: Shed tears — WEEP

4 Down: 2007 comedy-drama starring Elliot Page and Michael Cera — JUNO

5 Down: Refresh, as one’s memory — JOG



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for October 21, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This puzzle had a fun, ‘J’ heavy theme, providing a distinctive challenge. It mixed pop culture (the film and the scientist’s name) with common terms for emotion and objects. The grid was cleverly constructed, requiring a balance of specific knowledge (like the cattle breed) and creative wordplay to solve the interconnected clues. A tightly focused and satisfying solve. I’d rate this a 4 out of 5.

