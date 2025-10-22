“Roomful of students” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: October 22, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for October 22, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for October 22, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Roomful of students — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 6 Across: Something to bring in a brown paper bag — Starts with the letter “ L ”

” 7 Across: _ Harbor, sightseeing area of Baltimore — Starts with the letter “ I ”

” 8 Across: Where many Stephen King novels are set — Starts with the letter “ M ”

” 9 Across: Beagle or bulldog — Starts with the letter “B”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Go bouldering, e.g. — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 2 Down: ___ New Year — Starts with the letter “ L ”

” 3 Down: Redhead of musical/movie fame — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 4 Down: Something an actor might steal — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 5 Down: Tear to pieces — Starts with the letter “S”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for October 22, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Roomful of students — CLASS

6 Across: Something to bring in a brown paper bag — LUNCH

7 Across: ___ Harbor, sightseeing area of Baltimore — INNER

8 Across: Where many Stephen King novels are set — MAINE

9 Across: Beagle or bulldog — BREED

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Go bouldering, e.g. — CLIMB

2 Down: ___ New Year — LUNAR

3 Down: Redhead of musical/movie fame — ANNIE

4 Down: Something an actor might steal — SCENE

5 Down: Tear to pieces — SHRED



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for October 22, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A solid and engaging Mini Crossword today! The clues are highly accessible, blending common nouns (like a room of students or a dog breed) with fun trivia anchors in film and literature. Specifically, the shout-outs to the Stephen King setting and the redhead of musical fame were great. It felt like a quick, enjoyable test of general knowledge. I’d rate the difficulty a friendly 3 out of 5.

