“Roomful of students” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: October 22, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for October 22, 2025.
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for October 22, 2025
Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Roomful of students — Starts with the letter “C”
- 6 Across: Something to bring in a brown paper bag — Starts with the letter “L”
- 7 Across: _ Harbor, sightseeing area of Baltimore — Starts with the letter “I”
- 8 Across: Where many Stephen King novels are set — Starts with the letter “M”
- 9 Across: Beagle or bulldog — Starts with the letter “B”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Go bouldering, e.g. — Starts with the letter “C”
- 2 Down: ___ New Year — Starts with the letter “L”
- 3 Down: Redhead of musical/movie fame — Starts with the letter “A”
- 4 Down: Something an actor might steal — Starts with the letter “S”
- 5 Down: Tear to pieces — Starts with the letter “S”
Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for October 22, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Roomful of students — CLASS
- 6 Across: Something to bring in a brown paper bag — LUNCH
- 7 Across: ___ Harbor, sightseeing area of Baltimore — INNER
- 8 Across: Where many Stephen King novels are set — MAINE
- 9 Across: Beagle or bulldog — BREED
Down Answers: ⬇️
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for October 22, 2025
What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
A solid and engaging Mini Crossword today! The clues are highly accessible, blending common nouns (like a room of students or a dog breed) with fun trivia anchors in film and literature. Specifically, the shout-outs to the Stephen King setting and the redhead of musical fame were great. It felt like a quick, enjoyable test of general knowledge. I’d rate the difficulty a friendly 3 out of 5.
How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword
Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!
- The Goal: Fill in the grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
- The Clues: You’ll have two sets of clues: “Across” clues correspond to horizontal words in the grid, and “Down” clues correspond to vertical words.
- Word Length: While not always explicitly stated in the clues themselves, the grid implicitly tells you how many letters each answer has, helping you fit it in.
- Intersections: The beauty of a crossword is that words intersect! A letter you fill in for an “Across” word will also be part of a “Down” word, and vice versa. This helps you figure out tougher words as more letters become known.
- Daily Refresh: Just like its big brother, the full NYT Crossword, the Mini Crossword refreshes every 24 hours with a brand new puzzle. So, if you don’t get it today, there’s always a fresh challenge tomorrow!