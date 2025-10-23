"Like some weather..." - Today's NYT Mini Crossword Answers: October 23, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for October 23, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for October 23, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Like some weather, memories and I.P.A.s — Starts with the letter “ H ”

” 5 Across: Statement that’s self-evidently true — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 7 Across: Civic automaker — Starts with the letter “ H ”

” 8 Across: What fear leads to, as Yoda told a young Anakin — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 9 Across: Foxlike — Starts with the letter “S”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Verbal “lol” — Starts with the letter “ H ”

” 2 Down: Brain signal transmitter — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 3 Down: Hits with a witty comeback — Starts with the letter “ Z ”

” 4 Down: Sing at the top of a mountain, maybe — Starts with the letter “ Y ”

” 6 Down: Name of the famous “Queen of Scots” — Starts with the letter “M”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for October 23, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Like some weather, memories and I.P.A.s — HAZY

5 Across: Statement that’s self-evidently true — AXIOM

7 Across: Civic automaker — HONDA

8 Across: What fear leads to, as Yoda told a young Anakin — ANGER

9 Across: Foxlike — SLY

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Verbal “lol” — HAHA

2 Down: Brain signal transmitter — AXON

3 Down: Hits with a witty comeback — ZINGS

4 Down: Sing at the top of a mountain, maybe — YODEL

6 Down: Name of the famous “Queen of Scots” — MARY



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for October 23, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A very clever and satisfying Mini Crossword today! The clues are a delightful blend of common vocabulary (like the verbal “lol”), a great bit of pop culture philosophy (Yoda’s lesson), and some nice, straightforward trivia (the automaker and the Queen of Scots). The clues are highly accessible, and the required initial letters ensure a smooth, quick solve. It’s an enjoyable and well-balanced puzzle. I’d rate the difficulty a friendly 3.5 out of 5.

