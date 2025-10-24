Home » Puzzles » “Dove’s soft call” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: October 24, 2025

“Dove’s soft call” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: October 24, 2025

by Kohinoor Suthar
written by Kohinoor Suthar 0 comment

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for October 24, 2025.

"Dove’s soft call" - Today's NYT Mini Crossword Answers: October 24, 2025

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for October 24, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

  • 1 Across: Dove’s soft call — Starts with the letter “C
  • 4 Across: Write-up on a book jacket — Starts with the letter “B
  • 6 Across: Two to one, for one — Starts with the letter “R
  • 7 Across: Cupid’s weaponry, along with 5-Down — Starts with the letter “A
  • 8 Across: Jennings of “Jeopardy!” — Starts with the letter “K

Down Clues: ⬇️

  • 1 Down: W.N.B.A. star Caitlin — Starts with the letter “C
  • 2 Down: Beyond bizarre, from the French — Starts with the letter “O
  • 3 Down: What has a “belt” seen only at night — Starts with the letter “O
  • 4 Down: Supportive undergarment — Starts with the letter “B
  • 5 Down: See 7-Across — Starts with the letter “B

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for October 24, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Dove’s soft call — COO
  • 4 Across: Write-up on a book jacket — BLURB
  • 6 Across: Two to one, for one — RATIO
  • 7 Across: Cupid’s weaponry, along with 5-Down — ARROW
  • 8 Across: Jennings of “Jeopardy!” — KEN
Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Across: W.N.B.A. star Caitlin — CLARK
  • 2 Down: Beyond bizarre, from the French — OUTRE
  • 3 Down: What has a “belt” seen only at night — ORION
  • 4 Down: Supportive undergarment — BRA
  • 5 Down: See 7-Across — BOW
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for October 24, 2025
Today's NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for October 23, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A superb Mini Crossword today! The clues are highly accessible, featuring an excellent mix of pop culture (the “Jeopardy!” and W.N.B.A. stars) and clever vocabulary (the “beyond bizarre” French word and the item seen only at night). The simple fills like the dove’s soft call and the book jacket write-up, are great anchors. It’s a well-crafted set of challenges that made for a smooth and satisfying solve. I’d rate the difficulty a friendly 3.5 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!

  • The Goal: Fill in the grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
  • The Clues: You’ll have two sets of clues: “Across” clues correspond to horizontal words in the grid, and “Down” clues correspond to vertical words.
  • Word Length: While not always explicitly stated in the clues themselves, the grid implicitly tells you how many letters each answer has, helping you fit it in.
  • Intersections: The beauty of a crossword is that words intersect! A letter you fill in for an “Across” word will also be part of a “Down” word, and vice versa. This helps you figure out tougher words as more letters become known.
  • Daily Refresh: Just like its big brother, the full NYT Crossword, the Mini Crossword refreshes every 24 hours with a brand new puzzle. So, if you don’t get it today, there’s always a fresh challenge tomorrow!

Kohinoor_Profile_pic

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

You may also like

Wake Up – Crossword Clue Answers

Become Limp- Crossword Clue Answers

Walked With Measured Steps – Crossword Clue Answers

Spoil – Crossword Clue Answers

Tennis Call- Crossword Clue Answers

Repugnant- Crossword Clue Answers

Antlered Animal – Crossword Clue Answers

Russian Country House- Crossword Clue Answers

Thai Money – Crossword Clue Answers

Today’s NYT Pips #68 Answers and Hints – October 25,...