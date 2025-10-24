“Dove’s soft call” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: October 24, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for October 24, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for October 24, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Dove’s soft call — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 4 Across: Write-up on a book jacket — Starts with the letter “ B ”

” 6 Across: Two to one, for one — Starts with the letter “ R ”

” 7 Across: Cupid’s weaponry, along with 5-Down — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 8 Across: Jennings of “Jeopardy!” — Starts with the letter “K”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: W.N.B.A. star Caitlin — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 2 Down: Beyond bizarre, from the French — Starts with the letter “ O ”

” 3 Down: What has a “belt” seen only at night — Starts with the letter “ O ”

” 4 Down: Supportive undergarment — Starts with the letter “ B ”

” 5 Down: See 7-Across — Starts with the letter “B”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for October 24, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Dove’s soft call — COO

4 Across: Write-up on a book jacket — BLURB

6 Across: Two to one, for one — RATIO

7 Across: Cupid’s weaponry, along with 5-Down — ARROW

8 Across: Jennings of “Jeopardy!” — KEN

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Across: W.N.B.A. star Caitlin — CLARK

2 Down: Beyond bizarre, from the French — OUTRE

3 Down: What has a “belt” seen only at night — ORION

4 Down: Supportive undergarment — BRA

5 Down: See 7-Across — BOW



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for October 24, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A superb Mini Crossword today! The clues are highly accessible, featuring an excellent mix of pop culture (the “Jeopardy!” and W.N.B.A. stars) and clever vocabulary (the “beyond bizarre” French word and the item seen only at night). The simple fills like the dove’s soft call and the book jacket write-up, are great anchors. It’s a well-crafted set of challenges that made for a smooth and satisfying solve. I’d rate the difficulty a friendly 3.5 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!