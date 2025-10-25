“Sword go-with” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: October 25, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for October 25, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for October 25, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Sword go-with — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 7 Across: Hamburger of Frankfurter, for example — Starts with the letter “ G ”

” 8 Across: Sticky stuff on bark — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 10 Across: Hotel room pricing — Starts with the letter “ R ”

” 11 Across: Classic arcade game hopping between obstacles — Starts with the letter “ F ”

” 14 Across: The “W” of the W.N.B.A. — Starts with the letter “ W ”

” 15 Across: Looked after a pup — Starts with the letter “D”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Drill instructor’s rank: Abbr. — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 2 Down: “__ Loss” (#1 album for Drake and 21 Savage) — Starts with the letter “ H ”

” 3 Down: Fury — Starts with the letter “ I ”

” 4 Down: Appears on the scene — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 5 Down: Dish layered like this: sheet of noodles, sauce, cheese, repeat — Starts with the letter “ L ”

” 6 Down: Genetic screening procedure — Starts with the letter “ D ”

” 9 Down: “As __ my last email…” — Starts with the letter “ P ”

” 11 Down: Subject line abbreviation — Starts with the letter “ F ”

” 12 Down: Aussie marsupial, for short — Starts with the letter “ R ”

” 13 Down: “No wayyyy!” — Starts with the letter “O”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for October 25, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Sword go-with — SHIELD

7 Across: Hamburger of Frankfurter, for example — GERMAN

8 Across: Sticky stuff on bark — TREESAP

10 Across: Hotel room pricing — RATE

11 Across: Classic arcade game hopping between obstacles — FROGGER

14 Across: The “W” of the W.N.B.A. — WOMENS

15 Across: Looked after a pup — DOGSAT

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Drill instructor’s rank: Abbr. — SGT

2 Down: “____ Loss” (#1 album for Drake and 21 Savage) — HER

3 Down: Fury — IRE

4 Down: Appears on the scene — EMERGES

5 Down: Dish layered like this: sheet of noodles, sauce, cheese, repeat — LASAGNA

6 Down: Genetic screening procedure — DNATEST

9 Down: “As ____ my last email…” — PER

11 Down: Subject line abbreviation — FWD

12 Down: Aussie marsupial, for short — ROO

13 Down: “No wayyyy!” — OMG



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for October 25, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A solid and entertaining Mini Crossword today! The clues are a great mix of pop culture (the Drake album) and classic knowledge (the sword’s partner, the arcade game), all anchored by very accessible vocabulary. The inclusion of an acronym and a military abbreviation adds a nice variety to the terms. It was a well-crafted set of challenges that felt smooth and quick. I’d rate the difficulty a snappy 4 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!