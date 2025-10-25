“Sword go-with” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: October 25, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for October 25, 2025.
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for October 25, 2025
Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Sword go-with — Starts with the letter “S”
- 7 Across: Hamburger of Frankfurter, for example — Starts with the letter “G”
- 8 Across: Sticky stuff on bark — Starts with the letter “T”
- 10 Across: Hotel room pricing — Starts with the letter “R”
- 11 Across: Classic arcade game hopping between obstacles — Starts with the letter “F”
- 14 Across: The “W” of the W.N.B.A. — Starts with the letter “W”
- 15 Across: Looked after a pup — Starts with the letter “D”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Drill instructor’s rank: Abbr. — Starts with the letter “S”
- 2 Down: “__ Loss” (#1 album for Drake and 21 Savage) — Starts with the letter “H”
- 3 Down: Fury — Starts with the letter “I”
- 4 Down: Appears on the scene — Starts with the letter “E”
- 5 Down: Dish layered like this: sheet of noodles, sauce, cheese, repeat — Starts with the letter “L”
- 6 Down: Genetic screening procedure — Starts with the letter “D”
- 9 Down: “As __ my last email…” — Starts with the letter “P”
- 11 Down: Subject line abbreviation — Starts with the letter “F”
- 12 Down: Aussie marsupial, for short — Starts with the letter “R”
- 13 Down: “No wayyyy!” — Starts with the letter “O”
Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for October 25, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Sword go-with — SHIELD
- 7 Across: Hamburger of Frankfurter, for example — GERMAN
- 8 Across: Sticky stuff on bark — TREESAP
- 10 Across: Hotel room pricing — RATE
- 11 Across: Classic arcade game hopping between obstacles — FROGGER
- 14 Across: The “W” of the W.N.B.A. — WOMENS
- 15 Across: Looked after a pup — DOGSAT
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Drill instructor’s rank: Abbr. — SGT
- 2 Down: “____ Loss” (#1 album for Drake and 21 Savage) — HER
- 3 Down: Fury — IRE
- 4 Down: Appears on the scene — EMERGES
- 5 Down: Dish layered like this: sheet of noodles, sauce, cheese, repeat — LASAGNA
- 6 Down: Genetic screening procedure — DNATEST
- 9 Down: “As ____ my last email…” — PER
- 11 Down: Subject line abbreviation — FWD
- 12 Down: Aussie marsupial, for short — ROO
- 13 Down: “No wayyyy!” — OMG
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for October 25, 2025
What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
A solid and entertaining Mini Crossword today! The clues are a great mix of pop culture (the Drake album) and classic knowledge (the sword’s partner, the arcade game), all anchored by very accessible vocabulary. The inclusion of an acronym and a military abbreviation adds a nice variety to the terms. It was a well-crafted set of challenges that felt smooth and quick. I’d rate the difficulty a snappy 4 out of 5.
How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword
Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!
- The Goal: Fill in the grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
- The Clues: You’ll have two sets of clues: “Across” clues correspond to horizontal words in the grid, and “Down” clues correspond to vertical words.
- Word Length: While not always explicitly stated in the clues themselves, the grid implicitly tells you how many letters each answer has, helping you fit it in.
- Intersections: The beauty of a crossword is that words intersect! A letter you fill in for an “Across” word will also be part of a “Down” word, and vice versa. This helps you figure out tougher words as more letters become known.
- Daily Refresh: Just like its big brother, the full NYT Crossword, the Mini Crossword refreshes every 24 hours with a brand new puzzle. So, if you don’t get it today, there’s always a fresh challenge tomorrow!