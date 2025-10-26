“Rubber ducky’s habitat” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: October 26, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for October 26, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for October 26, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Rubber ducky’s “habitat” — Starts with the letter “ B ”

” 5 Across: Coin in Cannes — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 6 Across: Go “Grrrr…” — Starts with the letter “ G ”

” 8 Across: “The other thing I wanted to say…” — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 9 Across: Street sign in a school zone — Starts with the letter “S”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Plead — Starts with the letter “ B ”

” 2 Down: Vibes, in Gen Z speak — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 3 Down: Social media menace — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 4 Down: “Oh yeah? Explain that to me” — Starts with the letter “ H ”

” 7 Down: Like a phone battery under 20% — Starts with the letter “L”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for October 26, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Rubber ducky’s “habitat” — BATH

5 Across: Coin in Cannes — EURO

6 Across: Go “Grrrr…” — GROWL

8 Across: “The other thing I wanted to say…” — ALSO

9 Across: Street sign in a school zone — SLOW

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Plead — BEG

2 Down: Vibes, in Gen Z speak — AURAS

3 Down: Social media menace — TROLL

4 Down: “Oh yeah? Explain that to me” — HOWSO

7 Down: Like a phone battery under 20% — LOW



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for October 26, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A superb and very modern Mini Crossword today! The clues are highly accessible, featuring an excellent mix of common items (the rubber ducky’s home), international trivia (the Cannes coin), and fun, contemporary slang (the Gen Z “vibes” and the social media menace). The flow is smooth, with straightforward fills like the phone battery status. It was a well-crafted set of challenges that felt intuitive and quick. I’d rate the difficulty a snappy 3.5 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!