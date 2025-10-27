“‘Soooo cute!’ reactions” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: October 27, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for October 27, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for October 27, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: “Soooo cute!” reactions — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 4 Across: _ mode (battery-saving state) — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 6 Across: Africa’s largest capital city — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 7 Across: Bicker, bicker, bicker — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 8 Across: Close-mouthed sound of agreement — Starts with the letter “M”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Reason to suddenly bolt awake — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 2 Down: Put on a scale — Starts with the letter “ W ”

” 3 Down: Skin-care product dispensed with a dropper — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 4 Down: Total rip-off — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 5 Down: “The Raven” or “The Road Not Taken” — Starts with the letter “P”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for October 27, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: “Soooo cute!” reactions — AWS

4 Across: ___ mode (battery-saving state) — SLEEP

6 Across: Africa’s largest capital city — CAIRO

7 Across: Bicker, bicker, bicker — ARGUE

8 Across: Close-mouthed sound of agreement — MMHMM

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Reason to suddenly bolt awake — ALARM

2 Down: Put on a scale — WEIGH

3 Down: Skin-care product dispensed with a dropper — SERUM

4 Down: Total rip-off — SCAM

5 Down: “The Raven” or “The Road Not Taken” — POEM



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for October 27, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A fantastic Mini Crossword today! The clues are highly accessible, featuring an excellent mix of common vocabulary (the close-mouthed sound of agreement) and literary and geographical trivia (the famous poem and Africa’s largest capital city). The clues are balanced, with a few great pop-culture nods like the “Soooo cute!” reactions and the battery-saving state. It was a well-crafted set of challenges that made for a smooth, quick solve. I’d rate the difficulty a snappy 3.5 out of 5.

