"'N.B.A team with purple..." - Today's NYT Mini Crossword Answers: October 28, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for October 28, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for October 28, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: N.B.A team with purple and orange jerseys — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 5 Across: “__ Demon Hunters (hit 2025 movie) — Starts with the letter “ K ”

” 6 Across: Scrumptious — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 7 Across: “Next __ on the agenda…” — Starts with the letter “ I ”

” 8 Across: Politician Buttigieg — Starts with the letter “P”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Rink rental — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 2 Down: Ticked off — Starts with the letter “ U ”

” 3 Down: Blame-shifting words — Starts with the letter “ N ”

” 4 Down: Fittingly, the outside letters of “snoopy” — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 6 Down: What might be requested after spinning around an iPad — Starts with the letter “T”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for October 28, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: N.B.A team with purple and orange jerseys — SUNS

5 Across: “____ Demon Hunters (hit 2025 movie) — KPOP

6 Across: Scrumptious — TASTY

7 Across: “Next ____ on the agenda…” — ITEM

8 Across: Politician Buttigieg — PETE

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Rink rental — SKATE

2 Down: Ticked off — UPSET

3 Down: Blame-shifting words — NOTME

4 Down: Fittingly, the outside letters of “snoopy” — SPY

6 Down: What might be requested after spinning around an iPad — TIP



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for October 28, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A superb Mini Crossword today! The clues are highly accessible, featuring an excellent mix of pop culture (the 2025 movie and the politician) and fun, clever wordplay (the outside letters of a famous dog’s name). The straightforward fills like the N.B.A. team and the synonym for scrumptious provide quick anchors. It was a well-crafted set of challenges that made for a smooth and satisfying solve. I’d rate the difficulty a friendly 3 out of 5.

