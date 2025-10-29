“Skill taught at lifeguard…” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: October 29, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for October 29, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for October 29, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Skill taught at lifeguard training, for short — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 4 Across: Bop it! — Starts with the letter “ H ”

” 6 Across: Not given anything to eat — Starts with the letter “ U ”

” 8 Across: Twist it! Pull it! — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 9 Across: Best of the best — Starts with the letter “E”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Means of getting trash to a basement dumpster — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 2 Down: Word that can precede “code” or “colony” — Starts with the letter “ P ”

” 3 Down: “Baby Beluga” musician — Starts with the letter “ R ”

” 5 Down: Neatly skillful — Starts with the letter “ D ”

” 7 Down: Change the color of, as hair — Starts with the letter “D”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for October 29, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Skill taught at lifeguard training, for short — CPR

4 Across: Bop it! — HEAD

6 Across: Not given anything to eat — UNFED

8 Across: Twist it! Pull it! — TAFFY

9 Across: Best of the best — ELITE

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Means of getting trash to a basement dumpster — CHUTE

2 Down: Word that can precede “code” or “colony” — PENAL

3 Down: “Baby Beluga” musician — RAFFI

5 Down: Neatly Skillful — DEFT

7 Down: Change the color of, as hair — DYE



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for October 29, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A fantastic Mini Crossword today! The clues are highly accessible, featuring an excellent mix of product tie-ins (the famous children’s toy phrases at 4 and 8 Across), straightforward vocabulary (like “not given anything to eat” or “change the color of”), and clever trivia (the “Baby Beluga” musician). The puzzle is well-balanced, and the theme feels very cohesive and fun. It was a well-crafted set of challenges that made for a quick, smooth, and satisfying solve. I’d rate the difficulty a friendly 3.5 out of 5.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!