“Buffalo hockey player” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: October 31, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for October 31, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for October 31, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Buffalo hockey player — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 6 Across: “I’ll have the _” (frequent customer’s order) — Starts with the letter “ U ”

” 7 Across: Contents of a volcano — Starts with the letter “ M ”

” 8 Across: Adjust to a new environment — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 9 Across: With 10-Across, last car on a train — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 10 Across: See 9-Across — Starts with the letter “S”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: “Poison” shrub — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 2 Down: Carne _ — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 3 Down: Imaginary cause of fear — Starts with the letter “ B ”

” 4 Down: Accessible alternatives to staircases — Start with the letter “ R ”

” 5 Down: Make extremely happy — Starts with the letter “E”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for October 31, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Buffalo hockey player — SABRE

6 Across: “I’ll have the ___” (frequent customer’s order) — USUAL

7 Across: Contents of a volcano — MAGMA

8 Across: Adjust to a new environment — ADAPT

9 Across: With 10-Across, last car on a train — CA

10 Across: See 9-Across — SE

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: “Poison” shrub — SUMAC

2 Down: Carne ___ — ASADA

3 Down: Imaginary cause of fear — BUGA

4 Down: Accessible alternatives to staircases — RAMPS

5 Down: Make extremely happy — ELATE



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for October 31, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A very satisfying Mini Crossword today! The clues are highly accessible, mixing straightforward vocabulary (like the contents of a volcano) with fun trivia (the hockey team and the clever word pairing for the train’s rear). The puzzle is well-balanced, and the initial letters ensure a smooth, quick solve. I’d rate the difficulty a friendly 3.5 out of 5

