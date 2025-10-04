“Tiered temples” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: October 4, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for October 4, 2025.
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for October 4, 2025
Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Tiered temples – Starts with “P”
- 8 Across: “Journey” that a narcissist goes on – Starts with “E”
- 9 Across: What might have a glazed look? – Starts with “P”
- 10 Across: “We have an agreement” – Starts with “D”
- 11 Across: Bathroom brand with bears in its commercials– Starts with “C”
- 14 Across: Public image– Starts with “P”
- 15 Across: Boat boarded by beasts– Starts with “A”
- 16 Across: Still sealed in the container– Starts with “N”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Lively spirit – Starts with “P”
- 2 Down: “Once upon a time, a few mistakes ___ …” (Taylor Swift lyric) – Starts with “A”
- 3 Down: Turned to night – Starts with “G”
- 4 Down: Playful river swimmers – Starts with “O”
- 5 Down: “Like THAT will ever happen!” – Starts with “D”
- 6 Down: Southwest, e.g. – Starts with “A”
- 7 Down: Someone using a hidden camera or signal jammer – Starts with “S”
- 11 Down: Tax filing pro, for short – Starts with “C”
- 12 Down: She/___ – Starts with “H”
- 13 Down: Folksy thumbs-down – Starts with “N”
Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for October 4, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Tiered temples — PAGODAS
- 8 Across: “Journey” what a narcissist goes on — EGOTRIP
- 9 Across: What might have a glazed look? — POTTERY
- 10 Across: “We have an agreement” — DEAL
- 11 Across: Bathroom brand with bears in its commercials — CHARMIN
- 14 Across: Public image — PERSONA
- 15 Across: Boat boarded by beasts — ARK
- 16 Across: Still sealed in the container — NEW
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Lively spirit — PEP
- 2 Down: “Once upon a time, a few mistakes____ …” (Taylor Swift lyric) — AGO
- 3 Down: Turned to night — GOTDARK
- 4 Down: Playful river swimmers — OTTERS
- 5 Down: “Like THAT will ever happen!” — DREAMON
- 6 Down: Southwest, e.g. — AIRLINE
- 7 Down: Someone using a hidden camera or signal jammer — SPY
- 11 Down: Tax filing pro, for short — CPA
- 12 Down: She/___ — HER
- 13 Down: Folksy thumbs-down — NAW
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for October 4, 2025
What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
A solid Mini Crossword today! The puzzle was a good blend of trivia, wordplay, and straightforward definitions. It was a well-crafted set of clues that made for a smooth and enjoyable solve. It felt like a solid 4 out of 5 on the difficulty scale.
You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :
- Today’s NYT Connections #847 Hints, Answers – October 5, 2025
- Today’s NYT Pips #48 Answers and Hints – October 5, 2025
- Today’s NYT Spelling Bee Answers For October 4, 2025
- “Don’t take the bait” Today’s NYT Strands #581 Hints and Answers for October 5, 2025
- Today’s NYT Wordle #1569 Hints, Answers – October 5, 2025
How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword
Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!
- The Goal: Fill in the grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
- The Clues: You’ll have two sets of clues: “Across” clues correspond to horizontal words in the grid, and “Down” clues correspond to vertical words.
- Word Length: While not always explicitly stated in the clues themselves, the grid implicitly tells you how many letters each answer has, helping you fit it in.
- Intersections: The beauty of a crossword is that words intersect! A letter you fill in for an “Across” word will also be part of a “Down” word, and vice versa. This helps you figure out tougher words as more letters become known.
- Daily Refresh: Just like its big brother, the full NYT Crossword, the Mini Crossword refreshes every 24 hours with a brand new puzzle. So, if you don’t get it today, there’s always a fresh challenge tomorrow!