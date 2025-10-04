“Tiered temples” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: October 4, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for October 4, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for October 4, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Tiered temples – Starts with “P”

8 Across: “Journey” that a narcissist goes on – Starts with “E”

9 Across: What might have a glazed look? – Starts with “P”

10 Across: “We have an agreement” – Starts with “D”

11 Across: Bathroom brand with bears in its commercials– Starts with “C”

14 Across: Public image– Starts with “P”

15 Across: Boat boarded by beasts– Starts with “A”

16 Across: Still sealed in the container– Starts with “N”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Lively spirit – Starts with “P”

2 Down: “Once upon a time, a few mistakes ___ …” (Taylor Swift lyric) – Starts with “A”

3 Down: Turned to night – Starts with “G”

4 Down: Playful river swimmers – Starts with “O”

5 Down: “Like THAT will ever happen!” – Starts with “D”

6 Down: Southwest, e.g. – Starts with “A”

7 Down: Someone using a hidden camera or signal jammer – Starts with “S”

11 Down: Tax filing pro, for short – Starts with “C”

12 Down: She/___ – Starts with “H”

13 Down: Folksy thumbs-down – Starts with “N”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for October 4, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Tiered temples — PAGODAS

8 Across: “Journey” what a narcissist goes on — EGOTRIP

9 Across: What might have a glazed look? — POTTERY

10 Across: “We have an agreement” — DEAL

11 Across: Bathroom brand with bears in its commercials — CHARMIN

14 Across: Public image — PERSONA

15 Across: Boat boarded by beasts — ARK

16 Across: Still sealed in the container — NEW

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Lively spirit — PEP

2 Down: “Once upon a time, a few mistakes____ …” (Taylor Swift lyric) — AGO

3 Down: Turned to night — GOTDARK

4 Down: Playful river swimmers — OTTERS

5 Down: “Like THAT will ever happen!” — DREAMON

6 Down: Southwest, e.g. — AIRLINE

7 Down: Someone using a hidden camera or signal jammer — SPY

11 Down: Tax filing pro, for short — CPA

12 Down: She/___ — HER

13 Down: Folksy thumbs-down — NAW

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for October 4, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A solid Mini Crossword today! The puzzle was a good blend of trivia, wordplay, and straightforward definitions. It was a well-crafted set of clues that made for a smooth and enjoyable solve. It felt like a solid 4 out of 5 on the difficulty scale.

