Home » Puzzles » “Vague assortment of” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: October 5, 2025

“Vague assortment of” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: October 5, 2025

by Anchit Srivastava
written by Anchit Srivastava 0 comment

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for October 5, 2025.

"Vague assortment of" - Today's NYT Mini Crossword Answers: October 5, 2025

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for October 5, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

  • 1 Across: Vague assortment of things – Starts with “S”
  • 6 Across: Prison-related – Starts with “P”
  • 7 Across: Country that’s home to the majority of the world’s wild tigers – Starts with “I”
  • 8 Across: Basketball offenses – Starts with “F”
  • 9 Across: Recently picked from the garden, say – Starts with “F”

Down Clues: ⬇️

  • 1 Down: Improve in appearance, with “up” – Starts with “S”
  • 2 Down: Second-lowest voice in many choirs – Starts with “T”
  • 3 Down: Excessive – Starts with “U”
  • 4 Down: Gets an F – Starts with “F”
  • 5 Down: Necessity for photographing in the dark – Starts with “F”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for October 5, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Vague assortment of things — STUFF
  • 6 Across: Prison-related — PENAL
  • 7 Across: Country that’s home to the majority of the world’s wild tigers — INDIA
  • 8 Across: Basketball offenses — FOUL
  • 9 Across: Recently picked from the garden, say — FRESH
Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Improve in appearance, with “up” — SPIFF
  • 2 Down: Second lowest voice in many choirs — TENOR
  • 3 Down: Excessive — UNDUE
  • 4 Down: Gets an F — FAILS
  • 5 Down: Necessity for photographing in the dark — FLASH
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for October 5, 2025
Today's NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for October 5, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

What a fun and quick Mini Crossword today! The puzzle had a great mix of trivia and satisfying straightforward definitions. It felt like a solid 4.5 out of 5 on the difficulty scale.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!

  • The Goal: Fill in the grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
  • The Clues: You’ll have two sets of clues: “Across” clues correspond to horizontal words in the grid, and “Down” clues correspond to vertical words.
  • Word Length: While not always explicitly stated in the clues themselves, the grid implicitly tells you how many letters each answer has, helping you fit it in.
  • Intersections: The beauty of a crossword is that words intersect! A letter you fill in for an “Across” word will also be part of a “Down” word, and vice versa. This helps you figure out tougher words as more letters become known.
  • Daily Refresh: Just like its big brother, the full NYT Crossword, the Mini Crossword refreshes every 24 hours with a brand new puzzle. So, if you don’t get it today, there’s always a fresh challenge tomorrow!

Working as a Tech Writer at Tech Wiser, I’m passionate about technology since childhood. I enjoy discussing it with friends, exploring new techs, and analyzing features in Android, iOS, and other technologies. My goal is to simplify complex information about current and emerging technologies, making them more accessible and understandable to people interested in learning more.

You may also like

Today’s Hurdle #1373 Answer – October 5, 2025

Today’s Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) – October 5, 2025

“WHEN THEIR HOUSE’S…” Today’s Jumble Answers (October 5, 2025)

Today’s NYT Spelling Bee Answers For October 5, 2025

Today’s Nerdle Answers and Hints #1355 (October 5, 2025)

Today’s Poeltl NBA Game #1319 Hints and Answer for October...

“Right, Left! Marches” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, October...

“Orochimaru liked you…” Today’s Narutodle Answers #521 (October 5, 2025)

“Guns and swords go together like rice and saffron” Today’s...

Today’s OnePiecedle Answers #553 (October 5, 2025)