“Vague assortment of” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: October 5, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for October 5, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for October 5, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Vague assortment of things – Starts with “S”

6 Across: Prison-related – Starts with “P”

7 Across: Country that’s home to the majority of the world’s wild tigers – Starts with “I”

8 Across: Basketball offenses – Starts with “F”

9 Across: Recently picked from the garden, say – Starts with “F”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Improve in appearance, with “up” – Starts with “S”

2 Down: Second-lowest voice in many choirs – Starts with “T”

3 Down: Excessive – Starts with “U”

4 Down: Gets an F – Starts with “F”

5 Down: Necessity for photographing in the dark – Starts with “F”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for October 5, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Vague assortment of things — STUFF

6 Across: Prison-related — PENAL

7 Across: Country that’s home to the majority of the world’s wild tigers — INDIA

8 Across: Basketball offenses — FOUL

9 Across: Recently picked from the garden, say — FRESH

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Improve in appearance, with “up” — SPIFF

2 Down: Second lowest voice in many choirs — TENOR

3 Down: Excessive — UNDUE

4 Down: Gets an F — FAILS

5 Down: Necessity for photographing in the dark — FLASH

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for October 5, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

What a fun and quick Mini Crossword today! The puzzle had a great mix of trivia and satisfying straightforward definitions. It felt like a solid 4.5 out of 5 on the difficulty scale.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

