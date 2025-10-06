“Actor Will of “The Four” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: October 6, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for October 6, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for October 6, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Word announced before sharing a bit of trivia – Starts with “F”

5 Across: Renewable energy option – Starts with “S”

6 Across: Make a case (for) – Starts with “A”

7 Across: Edible part of rhubarb – Starts with “S”

8 Across: Look for hiders – Starts with “S”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Actor Will of “The Four Seasons” and “MacGruber” – Starts with “F”

2 Down: Scummy stuff – Starts with “A”

3 Down: Waterproof window sealant – Starts with “C”

4 Down: Arduous journey – Starts with “T”

5 Down: “Don’t ___ me!” (“Watch your attitude!”) – Starts with “S”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for October 6, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Word announced before sharing a bit of trivia — FACT

5 Across: Renewable energy option — SOLAR

6 Across: Make a case (for) — ARGUE

7 Across: Edible part of rhubarb — STALK

8 Across: Look for hiders — SEEK

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Actor Will of “The Four Seasons” and “MacGruber” — FORTE

2 Down: Scummy stuff — ALGAE

3 Down: Waterproof window sealant — CAULK

4 Down: Arduous journey — TREK

5 Down: “Don’t ___ me!” (“Watch your attitude!”) — SASS

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for October 6, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

The clues today were perfectly balanced, offering a nice blend of scientific terms, actor trivia, and common vocabulary. It was a very smooth and engaging solve, testing a variety of knowledge without being overly tricky. It felt like a solid 3 out of 5 on the difficulty scale.

