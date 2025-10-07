“Airport in Queens” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: October 7, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for October 7, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for October 7, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Airport in Queens, familiarly – Starts with “J”

4 Across: Greek goddess of the earth – Starts with “G”

5 Across: Lively and exciting – Starts with “B”

6 Across: Tease playfully – Starts with “R”

7 Across: Minnesota senator Klobuchar – Starts with “A”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: D.J. ___ Jeff, onetime musical partner of Will Smith – Starts with “J”

2 Down: Emit bubbles – Starts with “F”

3 Down: “Sure,” slangily – Starts with “K”

4 Down: Westernmost territory of the U.S. – Starts with “G”

5 Down: Undergarment item – Starts with “B”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for October 7, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Airport in Queens, familiarly — JFK

4 Across: Greek goddess of the earth — GAIA

5 Across: Lively and exciting — BUZZY

6 Across: Tease playfully — RAZZ

7 Across: Minnesota senator Klobuchar — AMY

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: D.J. ____ Jeff, onetime musical partner of Will Smith — JAZZY

2 Down: Emit bubbles — FIZZ

3 Down: “Sure,” slangily — KAY

4 Down: Westernmost territory of the U.S. — GUAM

5 Down: Undergarment item — BRA

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for October 7, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A great Mini Crossword today! The clues were highly accessible, offering a mix of fun trivia and common knowledge. It was a well-crafted set of challenges that made for a smooth test of general knowledge. It felt like a solid 3.5 out of 5 on the difficulty scale.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!