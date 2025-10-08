“__ of personality” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: October 8, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for October 8, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for October 8, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: __ of personality – Starts with “C”

5 Across: Spelling Bee rank achieved by getting 70% of total points – Starts with “G”

7 Across: THC-infused gummy, e.g. – Starts with “E”

8 Across: Grid with numbers – Starts with “M”

9 Across: Harvest – Starts with “R”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Moth-repellent wood – Starts with “C”

2 Down: Join together – Starts with “U”

3 Down: Zodiac sign before Scorpio – Starts with “L”

4 Down: Flower that caused the world’s first economic bubble in the 1630s – Starts with “T”

5 Down: Rock on a band – Starts with “G”

6 Down: It sells, in an old maxim – Starts with “S”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for October 8, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: __ of personality — CULT

5 Across: Spelling Bee rank achieved by getting 70% of total points — GENIUS

7 Across: THC-infused gummy, e.g. — EDIBLE

8 Across: TGrid with numbers — MATRIX

9 Across: Harvest — REAP

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Moth-repellent wood — CEDAR

2 Down: Emit bubbles — UNITE

3 Down: Zodiac sign before Scorpio — LIBRA

4 Down: Flower that caused the world’s first economic bubble in the 1630s — TULIP

5 Down: Rock on a band — GEM

6 Down: It sells, in an old maxim — SEX

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for October 8, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Mini Crossword offers a great mix of common knowledge and specific trivia, making for a snappy and enjoyable solve. Clues like the flower that caused Tulip-mania (4 Down) and the Cardinal rank in a Spelling Bee (5 Across) provide a fun challenge, while words like Reap (9 Across) are quick fill-ins. The required starting letters make it very approachable. I’d rate the difficulty a 3 out of 5, a smooth, satisfying test of general knowledge that’s perfectly crafted for a quick break.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!