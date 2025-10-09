"1982 Roald Dahl novel..." - Today's NYT Mini Crossword Answers: October 9, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for October 9, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for October 9, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: 1982 Roald Dahl novel, with “The” — Starts with the letter “B”

4 Across: One way to pay for an airline flight — Starts with the letter “M”

6 Across: Without help — Starts with the letter “A”

7 Across: Sticky secretion from a pine tree — Starts with the letter “R”

8 Across: Positive quality — Starts with the letter “A”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Olympic gymnast with five moves named after her — Ends with the letter “S”

2 Down: Dentist’s often-unheeded advice — Starts with the letter “F”

3 Down: “Aladdin” comic relief — Starts with the letter “G”

4 Down: Actress Rooney — Starts with the letter “M”

5 Down: Email folder — Starts with the letter “S”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for October 9, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: 1982 Roald Dahl novel, with “The” — BFG

4 Across: One way to pay for an airline flight — MILES

6 Across: Without help — ALONE

7 Across: Sticky secretion from a pine tree — RESIN

8 Across: Positive quality — ASSET

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Olympic gymnast with five moves named after her — BILES

2 Down: Dentist’s often-unheeded advice — FLOSS

3 Down: “Aladdin” comic relief — GENIE

4 Down: Actress Rooney — MARA

5 Down: Email folder — SENT

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for October 9, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A superb Mini Crossword today! The clues are highly accessible, blending common vocabulary (like a payment method for a flight or an email folder) with fun, recognizable trivia (Roald Dahl, Disney, and Olympic heroes). The required initial letters act as excellent bumpers to guide the solver. This puzzle is perfectly balanced for a quick mental workout. It felt like a solid 3 out of 5 on the difficulty scale.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!