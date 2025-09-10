“In alphabetical order” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: September 10, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for September 10, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for September 10, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: In alphabetical order, the five letters each worth at least five points in Scrabble – Starts with “J”

6 Across: Largest airport in the Midwest – Starts with “O”

7 Across: The Devil – Starts with “S”

8 Across: “Every Kiss Begins With ___” (longtime jewelry slogan) – Starts with “K”

9 Across: Busy org. on April 15th – Starts with “I”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: __ A. Bank (menswear retailer) – Starts with “J”

2 Down: Yellowish-brown pants material – Starts with “K”

3 Down: Tiny neighbor of Saudi Arabia – Starts with “Q”

4 Down: Pictures of fractures, perhaps – Starts with “X”

5 Down: In a chill state of mind – Starts with “Z”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for September 10, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: In alphabetical order, the five letters each worth at least five points in Scrabble — JKQXZ

6 Across: Largest airport in the Midwest — OHARE

7 Across: The Devil — SATAN

8 Across: “Every Kiss Begins With ___” (longtime jewelry slogan) — KAY

9 Across: Busy org. on April 15th — IRS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: ___ A. Bank (menswear retailer) — JOS

2 Down: Yellowish-brown pants material — KHAKI

3 Down: Tiny neighbor of Saudi Arabia — QATAR

4 Down: Pictures of fractures, perhaps — XRAYS

5 Down: In a chill state of mind — ZEN

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for September 10, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This mini crossword was a perfect midday break. The clues ranged from clever wordplay to straightforward knowledge, making it a satisfying mix of easy wins and fun challenges. That Scrabble clue was a real test of niche knowledge! It felt like a solid 4.5 out of 5 on the difficulty scale.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!