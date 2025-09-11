“George Carlin, for the” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: September 11, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for September 11, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for September 11, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: George Carlin, for the first episode of “Saturday Night Live” – Starts with “H”

5 Across: Sulky-looking – Starts with “Y”

6 Across: Request for a high-five – Starts with “U”

7 Across: Subway system – Starts with “M”

8 Across: Opponent of Cuomo and Mamdani in the N.Y.C. mayoral race – Starts with “A”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Crossed one’s fingers – Starts with “D”

2 Down: “Straight ___ Compton” – Starts with “A”

3 Down: Bad time to head outside with a tall metal rod – Starts with “S”

4 Down: What autocorrect corrects – Starts with “T”

5 Down: Sneaker named for a big cat – Starts with “A”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for September 11, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: George Carlin, for the first episode of “Saturday Night Live” — HOST

5 Across: Sulky-looking — POUTY

6 Across: Request for a high-five — UPTOP

7 Across: Subway system — METRO

8 Across: Opponent of Cuomo and Mamdani in the N.Y.C. mayoral race — ADAMS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Crossed one’s fingers — HOPED

2 Down: “Straight ___ Compton” — OUTTA

3 Down: Bad time to head outside with a tall metal rod — STORM

4 Down: What autocorrect corrects — TYPOS

5 Down: Sneaker named for a big cat — PUMA

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for September 11, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

Today’s mini crossword was a lot of fun, with a great mix of clever and straightforward clues. It was a good brain teaser that felt just right. 🧠 It felt like a solid 4 out of 5 on the difficulty scale.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!