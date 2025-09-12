Home » Puzzles » “Sound of a cupcake” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: September 12, 2025

“Sound of a cupcake” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: September 12, 2025

by Anchit Srivastava
written by Anchit Srivastava 0 comment

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for September 12, 2025.

"Sound of a cupcake" - Today's NYT Mini Crossword Answers: September 12, 2025

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for September 12, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

  • 1 Across: Ink-squirting creature – Starts with “S”
  • 6 Across: Handbag – Starts with “P”
  • 7 Across: Wolverine’s alias in “X-Men” – Starts with “L”
  • 8 Across: Enjoyed dinner at home, say – Starts with “A”
  • 9 Across: Stuffed animal named after the 26th president of the United States – Starts with “T”

Down Clues: ⬇️

  • 1 Down: Sound of a cupcake hitting the floor, frosting-first – Starts with “S”
  • 2 Down: Common feature of a news article – Starts with “Q”
  • 3 Down: Tried to convince – Starts with “U”
  • 4 Down: “Since you didn’t hear me the first time …” – Starts with “I”
  • 5 Down: Name in a breakfast restaurant chain – Starts with “D”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for September 12, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Ink-squirting creature — SQUID
  • 6 Across: Handbag — PURSE
  • 7 Across: Wolverine’s alias in “X-Men” — LOGAN
  • 8 Across: Enjoyed dinner at home, say — ATEIN
  • 9 Across: Stuffed animal named after the 26th president of the United States — TEDDY
Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Sound of a cupcake hitting the floor, frosting-first — SPLAT
  • 2 Down: Common feature of a news article — QUOTE
  • 3 Down: Tried to convince — URGED
  • 4 Down: “Since you didn’t hear me the first time …” — ISAID
  • 5 Down: Name in a breakfast restaurant chain — DENNY
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for September 12, 2025
Today's NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for September 12, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This mini crossword was a perfect midday break. The clues ranged from clever wordplay to straightforward knowledge, making it a satisfying mix of easy wins and fun challenges. It felt like a solid 3.5 out of 5 on the difficulty scale.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!

  • The Goal: Fill in the grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
  • The Clues: You’ll have two sets of clues: “Across” clues correspond to horizontal words in the grid, and “Down” clues correspond to vertical words.
  • Word Length: While not always explicitly stated in the clues themselves, the grid implicitly tells you how many letters each answer has, helping you fit it in.
  • Intersections: The beauty of a crossword is that words intersect! A letter you fill in for an “Across” word will also be part of a “Down” word, and vice versa. This helps you figure out tougher words as more letters become known.
  • Daily Refresh: Just like its big brother, the full NYT Crossword, the Mini Crossword refreshes every 24 hours with a brand new puzzle. So, if you don’t get it today, there’s always a fresh challenge tomorrow!

Working as a Tech Writer at Tech Wiser, I’m passionate about technology since childhood. I enjoy discussing it with friends, exploring new techs, and analyzing features in Android, iOS, and other technologies. My goal is to simplify complex information about current and emerging technologies, making them more accessible and understandable to people interested in learning more.

You may also like

Today’s Hurdle #1350 Answer – September 12, 2025

Today’s NYT Spelling Bee Answers For September 12, 2025

“PRICES AT THE AUCTION…” Today’s Jumble Answers (September 12, 2025)

Today’s Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) – September 12, 2025

Today’s Nerdle Answers and Hints #1332 (September 12, 2025)

“Blackbeard rumoured to…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, September...

Today’s Poeltl NBA Game #1296 Hints and Answer for September...

Today’s OnePiecedle Answers #530 (September 12, 2025)

“A rolling golem gathers no rust” Today’s LoLdle Answers #1163...

“That destruction will not happen…” Today’s Narutodle Answers #498 (September...