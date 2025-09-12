“Sound of a cupcake” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: September 12, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for September 12, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for September 12, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Ink-squirting creature – Starts with “S”

6 Across: Handbag – Starts with “P”

7 Across: Wolverine’s alias in “X-Men” – Starts with “L”

8 Across: Enjoyed dinner at home, say – Starts with “A”

9 Across: Stuffed animal named after the 26th president of the United States – Starts with “T”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Sound of a cupcake hitting the floor, frosting-first – Starts with “S”

2 Down: Common feature of a news article – Starts with “Q”

3 Down: Tried to convince – Starts with “U”

4 Down: “Since you didn’t hear me the first time …” – Starts with “I”

5 Down: Name in a breakfast restaurant chain – Starts with “D”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for September 12, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Ink-squirting creature — SQUID

6 Across: Handbag — PURSE

7 Across: Wolverine’s alias in “X-Men” — LOGAN

8 Across: Enjoyed dinner at home, say — ATEIN

9 Across: Stuffed animal named after the 26th president of the United States — TEDDY

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Sound of a cupcake hitting the floor, frosting-first — SPLAT

2 Down: Common feature of a news article — QUOTE

3 Down: Tried to convince — URGED

4 Down: “Since you didn’t hear me the first time …” — ISAID

5 Down: Name in a breakfast restaurant chain — DENNY

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for September 12, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This mini crossword was a perfect midday break. The clues ranged from clever wordplay to straightforward knowledge, making it a satisfying mix of easy wins and fun challenges. It felt like a solid 3.5 out of 5 on the difficulty scale.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!