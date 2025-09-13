“Give away a secret” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: September 13, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for September 13, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for September 13, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Give away a secret – Starts with “B”

5 Across: A, B, C or D, but not E – Starts with “G”

6 Across: Rhimes who created “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Scandal” – Starts with “S”

7 Across: Many posts by Instagram influencers, informally – Starts with “S”

8 Across: “Look, here’s the thing …” – Starts with “L”

9 Across: Performed in a play – Starts with “A”

10 Across: Clutter – Starts with “M”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Literary sisters behind “Jane Eyre” and “Wuthering Heights” – Starts with “B”

2 Down: Poked with a knight’s weapon – Starts with “L”

3 Down: Extra feature – Starts with “A”

4 Down: Edamame or chickpea – Starts with “B”

5 Down: Abruptly stops texting – Starts with “G”

6 Down: Valuable substance in the “Dune” universe – Starts with “S”

7 Down: Word after grand, body or poetry – Starts with “S”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for September 13, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Give away a secret — BLAB

5 Across: A, B, C, or D, but not E — GRADE

6 Across: Rhimes who created “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Scandal” — SHONDA

7 Across: Many posts by Instagram influencers, informally — SPONCON

8 Across: “Look, here’s the thing…” — LISTEN

9 Across: Performed in a play — ACTED

10 Across: Clutter — MESS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Literary sisters behind “Jane Eyre” and “Wuthering Heights” — BRONTES

2 Down: Poked with a knight’s weapon — LANCED

3 Down: Extra feature — ADDON

4 Down: Edamame or chickpea — BEAN

5 Down: Abruptly stops texting — GHOSTS

6 Down: Valuable substance in the “Dune” universe — SPICE

7 Down: Word after grand, body or poetry — SLAM

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for September 13, 2025

Today’s mini crossword was a lot of fun, with a great mix of clever and straightforward clues. It was a good brain teaser that felt just right. It felt like a solid 4.5 out of 5 on the difficulty scale.

