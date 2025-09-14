“Tailgate attendee” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: September 14, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for September 14, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for September 14, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Tailgate attendee – Starts with “F”

5 Across: Sin City – Starts with “V”

6 Across: Seine city – Starts with “P”

7 Across: Fashion designer Madden – Starts with “S”

8 Across: “You get what I’m saying?” – Starts with “S”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Major accomplishments – Starts with “F”

2 Down: Side (with) – Starts with “A”

3 Down: Likely to buy an obvious lie – Starts with “N”

4 Down: Elected officials who ride in Air Force Two: Abbr. – Starts with “V”

5 Down: Opposite of NNW – Starts with “S”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for September 14, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Tailgate attendee — FAN

4 Across: Sin City — VEGAS

6 Across: Seine city — PARIS

7 Across: Fashion designer Madden — STEVE

8 Across: “You get what I’m saying?” — SEE

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Major accomplishments — FEATS

2 Down: Side (with) — AGREE

3 Down: Likely to buy an obvious lie — NAIVE

4 Down: Elected officials who ride in Air Force Two: Abbr. — VPS

5 Down: Opposite of NNW — SSE

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for September 14, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This mini crossword was a perfect midday break. The clues ranged from clever wordplay to straightforward knowledge, making it a satisfying mix of easy wins and fun challenges. It felt like a solid 4 out of 5 on the difficulty scale.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

