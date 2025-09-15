“Gossip that’s “dished”” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: September 15, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for September 15, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for September 15, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Gossip that’s “dished” – Starts with “D”

5 Across: It might be prompted to make funny images online, for short – Starts with “G”

6 Across: “It’s an ___ but a goodie!” – Starts with “O”

7 Across: Enthusiastic, as a fan – Starts with “A”

8 Across: “Gossip that’s “spilled” – Starts with “T”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Dig (into) – Starts with “D”

2 Down: World’s most populous country since 2023 – Starts with “I”

3 Down: Brand in the pest control aisle – Starts with “T”

4 Down: Matching item for a groomsman – Starts with “T”

5 Down: Billy or nanny – Starts with “G”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for September 15, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Gossip that’s “dished” – DIRT

5 Across: It might be prompted to make funny images online, for short – GEN AI

6 Across: “It’s an ___ but a goodie!” – OLDIE

7 Across: Enthusiastic, as a fan – AVID

8 Across: Gossip that’s “spilled” – TEA

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Dig (into) – DELVE

2 Down: World’s most populous country since 2023 – INDIA

3 Down: Brand in the pest control aisle – RAID

4 Down: Matching item for a groomsman – TIE

5 Down: Billy or nanny – GOAT

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for September 15, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A good mini crossword today! It was a great blend of clues, with some that were a little tricky and others that came to you quickly. It was definitely a solid test of general knowledge. It felt like a solid 4.5 out of 5 on the difficulty scale.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!