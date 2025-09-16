“Catch, as a ride” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: September 16, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for September 16, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for September 16, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Catch, as a ride – Starts with “H”

6 Across: Where Moscow (pop. 25,435) can be found in the U.S. – Starts with “I”

7 Across: Where Paris (pop. 24,476) can be found in the U.S. – Starts with “T”

8 Across: Where Belgrade (pop. 3,250) and Stockholm (pop. 250) can be found in the U.S. – Starts with “M”

9 Across: Letters after kays – Starts with “E”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: “I’ll have another card,” in blackjack – Starts with “H”

2 Down: Optimal – Starts with “I”

3 Down: Some rides from the airport – Starts with “T”

4 Down: Jackie of martial arts films – Starts with “C”

5 Down: Garden watering aid – Starts with “H”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for September 16, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Catch, as a ride — HITCH

6 Across: Where Moscow (pop. 25,435) can be found in the U.S. — IDAHO

7 Across: Where Paris (pop. 24,476) can be found in the U.S. — TEXAS

8 Across: Where Belgrade (pop. 3,250) and Stockholm (pop. 250) can be found in the U.S. — MAINE

9 Across: Letters after kays — ELS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: “I’ll have another card,” in blackjack — HITME

2 Down: Optimal — IDEAL

3 Down: Some rides from the airport — TAXIS

4 Down: Jackie of martial arts films — CHAN

5 Down: Garden watering aid — HOSE

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for September 16, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

What a clever mini crossword today! The puzzle had a really fun, consistent theme that was a great test of geography trivia. It felt like a solid 5 out of 5 on the difficulty scale.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!