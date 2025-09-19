“Cancel on plans” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: September 19, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for September 19, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for September 19, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Cancel on plans at the last moment – Starts with “F”

6 Across: Shade of light purple – Starts with “L”

7 Across: ___ acid (protein builder) – Starts with “A”

8 Across: Sarcastic “Yeah, sure” – Starts with “I”

9 Across: Sardonic boss on “Parks and Recreation” – Starts with “R”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Stylish panache – Starts with “F”

2 Down: Party game that tests how low you can go – Starts with “L”

3 Down: Visitor from outer space – Starts with “A”

4 Down: Philosopher who posed the question “What can I know?” – Starts with “K”

5 Down: Environmentally friendly prefix – Starts with “E”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for September 19, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Cancel on plans at the last minute — FLAKE

6 Across: Shade of light purple — LILAC

7 Across: ___ acid (protein builder) — AMINO

8 Across: Sarcastic “Yeah, sure” — IBET

9 Across: Sardonic boss on “Parks and Recreation” — RON

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Stylish panache — FLAIR

2 Down: Party game that tests how low you can go — LIMBO

3 Down: Visitor from outer space — ALIEN

4 Down: Philosopher who posed the question “What can I know?” — KANT

5 Down: Environmentally friendly prefix — ECO

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for September 19, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Mini Crossword was a perfect start to the day. The clues ranged from clever pop culture and wordplay to some solid general knowledge, making it a very satisfying solve. It felt like a solid 3 out of 5 on the difficulty scale.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!