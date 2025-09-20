“Small woodwind in” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: September 20, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for September 20, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for September 20, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Small woodwind in a military band – Starts with “F”

5 Across: Made cow sounds – Starts with “M”

6 Across: Made cat sounds – Starts with “M”

7 Across: With 1-Down, annual activity with a draft – Starts with “F”

8 Across: Someone who wasn’t named a Pro Bowler, but should have been – Starts with “S”

9 Across: Hot sauce that comes in tiny bottles – Starts with “T”

13 Across: Watchful of imminent danger – Starts with “O”

14 Across: Multi-part sports bets – Starts with “P”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: See 7-Across – Starts with “F”

2 Down: Its capital is Des Moines – Starts with “I”

3 Down: Extra charges for ticket purchases – Starts with “F”

4 Down: Swirl of water – Starts with “E”

5 Down: Row of options on a computer screen – Starts with “M”

6 Down: Tomorrow, in Spanish – Starts with “M”

7 Down: Camera setting that adjusts the size of the aperture – Starts with “F”

10 Down: “… from ___ to shining ___” – Starts with “S”

11 Down: Shed tears – Starts with “C”

12 Down: Period after fourth quarters, in brief – Starts with “O”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for September 20, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Small woodwind in a military band — FIFE

5 Across: Made cow sounds — MOOED

6 Across: Made cat sounds — MEOWED

7 Across: With 1-Down, annual activity with a draft — FANTASY

8 Across: Someone who wasn’t named a Pro Bowler, but should have been — SNUB

9 Across: Hot sauce that comes in tiny bottles — TABASCO

13 Across: Watchful of imminent danger — ONALERT

14 Across: Multi-part sports bets — PARLAYS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: See 7-Across — FOOTBALL

2 Down: Its capital is Des Moines — IOWA

3 Down: Extra charges for ticket purchases — FEES

4 Down: Swirl of water — EDDY

5 Down: Row of options on a computer screen — MENUBAR

6 Down: Tomorrow, in Spanish — MANANA

7 Down: Camera setting that adjusts the size of the aperture — FSTOP

10 Down: “… from ___ to shining ___” — SEA

11 Down: Shed tears — CRY

12 Down: Period after fourth quarters, in brief — OTS

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for September 20, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Mini Crossword was a perfect start to the day. The clues ranged from clever wordplay to straightforward knowledge, making it a satisfying mix of easy wins and fun challenges. It felt like a solid 3.5 out of 5 on the difficulty scale.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!