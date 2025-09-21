“Went illegally fast” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: September 21, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for September 21, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for September 21, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Went illegally fast – Starts with “S”

5 Across: It might have some highlights – Starts with “H”

6 Across: Pair for a griller – Starts with “T”

7 Across: Meyers of late-night comedy – Starts with “S”

8 Across: “Hey, you! Over here!” – Starts with “P”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Pair of ___ – Starts with “S”

2 Down: Pair of ___ – Starts with “P”

3 Down: Number of stories in the Leaning Tower of Pisa – Starts with “E”

4 Down: Many characters on “The Pitt”: Abbr. – Starts with “D”

6 Down: Recipe amt. – Starts with “T”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for September 21, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Went illegally fast — SPEED

5 Across: It might have some highlights — HAIR

6 Across: Pair for a griller — TONGS

7 Across: Meyers of late-night comedy — SETH

8 Across: “Hey you! Over here!” — PSST

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Pair of ___ — SHOES

2 Down: Pair of ___ — PANTS

3 Down: Number of stories in the Leaning Tower of Pisa — EIGHT

4 Down: Many characters on “The Pitt”: Abbr. — DRS

6 Down: Recipe amt. — TSP

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for September 21, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A great Mini Crossword today! The theme was clever and well-executed, and the other clues were a good mix of challenges. It was definitely a solid test of general knowledge. It felt like a solid 4.5 out of 5 on the difficulty scale.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!