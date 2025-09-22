“Barker who hosted” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: September 22, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for September 22, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for September 22, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Barker who hosted “The Price Is Right” – Starts with “B”

4 Across: (Base x height) / 2, for a triangle – Starts with “A”

6 Across: Bouncy toys in a playroom – Starts with “B”

8 Across: Budget for – Starts with “A”

9 Across: Busy buzzers … and letters found at the start of every clue in this puzzle – Starts with “B”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Baked dessert soaked in rum – Starts with “B”

2 Down: Big name in dental products – Starts with “O”

3 Down: “Beauty and the Beast” protagonist – Starts with “B”

5 Down: Balm ingredient with soothing properties – Starts with “A”

7 Down: Bourbon and Beale: Abbr. – Starts with “S”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for September 22, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Barker who hosted “The Price Is Right” – BOB

4 Across: (Base x height) / 2, for a triangle – AREA

6 Across: Bouncy toys in a playroom – BALLS

8 Across: Budget for – ALLOT

9 Across: Busy buzzers … and letters found at the start of every clue in this puzzle – BEES

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Baked dessert soaked in rum – BABA

2 Down: Big name in dental products – ORALB

3 Down: “Beauty and the Beast” protagonist – BELLE

5 Down: Balm ingredient with soothing properties – ALOE

7 Down: Bourbon and Beale: Abbr. – STS

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for September 22, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

Figuring out the clues was satisfying, but solving the puzzle’s central gimmick was a real delight. The clever wordplay and general knowledge clues felt perfectly balanced. It was a very satisfying puzzle to solve, earning a solid 3 out of 5 on the difficulty scale.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!