“The “Hawaiian” version of” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: September 23, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for September 23, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for September 23, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: The “Hawaiian” version of this food was invented in Canada – Starts with “P”

6 Across: Unintuitive phrase for a language learner – Starts with “I”

7 Across: Tiny bit of change – Starts with “P”

8 Across: Wise ones – Starts with “S”

9 Across: Drug that supposedly influenced the Beatles on “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” – Starts with “L”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Black dots on dominoes – Starts with “P”

2 Down: “In an ___ world …” – Starts with “I”

3 Down: Witty insults – Starts with “Z”

4 Down: Spaced (out) – Starts with “Z”

5 Down: Vegetarian foods brand – Starts with “A”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for September 23, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: The “Hawaiian” version of this food was invented in Canada — PIZZA

6 Across: Unintuitive phrase for a language learner — IDIOM

7 Across: Tiny bit of change — PENNY

8 Across: Wise ones — SAGES

9 Across: Drug that supposedly influenced the Beatles on “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” — LSD

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Black dots on dominoes — PIPS

2 Down: “In an ____ world…” — IDEAL

3 Down: Witty insults — ZINGS

4 Down: Spaced (out) — ZONED

5 Down: Vegetarian foods brand — AMYS

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for September 23, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Mini Crossword was a perfect start to the day. The clues ranged from clever trivia to solid general knowledge, making it a satisfying mix of easy wins and fun challenges. It felt like a solid 3.5 out of 5 on the difficulty scale.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!