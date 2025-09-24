“Pond gunk” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: September 24, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for September 24, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for September 24, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Pond gunk – Starts with “S”

5 Across: With 8-Across, like an unlimited buffet – Starts with “A”

8 Across: See 5-Across – Starts with “C”

9 Across: Opponent of Athens in the Peloponnesian War – Starts with “S”

10 Across: “Keep it down!” – Starts with “S”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Outs that advance the runner, in baseball lingo – Starts with “S”

2 Down: Put your hands together – Starts with “C”

3 Down: Bone on the same side of the arm as the pinky – Starts with “U”

4 Down: Mike who voiced Shrek – Starts with “M”

6 Down: Hippocratic ___ (doctor’s pledge) – Starts with “O”

7 Down: State with license plates that read “Greatest Snow on Earth” – Starts with “U”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for September 24, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Pond gunk — SCUM

5 Across: With 8-Across, like an unlimited buffet — ALLYOU

8 Across: See 5-Across — CENEAT

9 Across: Opponent of Athens in the Peloponnesian War — SPARTA

10 Across: “Keep it down!” — SHH

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Outs that advance the runner, in baseball lingo — SACS

2 Down: Put your hands together — CLAP

3 Down: Bone on the same side of the arm as the pinky — ULNA

4 Down: Mike who voiced Shrek — MYERS

6 Down: Hippocratic ___ (doctor’s pledge) — OATH

7 Down: State with license plates that read “Greatest Snow on Earth” — UTAH

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for September 24, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A great Mini Crossword today! The theme was clever and well-executed, and the other clues were a good mix of challenges. It was definitely a solid test of general knowledge. It felt like a solid 3.5 out of 5 on the difficulty scale.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!