“Include secretly, as” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: September 26, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for September 26, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for September 26, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: What this clue is in – Starts with “B”

– Starts with “B” 5 Across: Rowing sport – Starts with “C”

6 Across: Businesses where the tongue-twisted might order a 1-Across/5-Across? – Starts with “C”

8 Across: ___ Bunny, “Space Jam” character – Starts with “L”

9 Across: End of a cigarette – Starts with “B”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Include secretly, as on an email – Starts with “B”

2 Down: Toothbrush brand – Starts with “O”

3 Down: Gaston’s sidekick in “Beauty and the Beast” (French for “the fool”) – Starts with “L”

4 Down: Resided (in) – Starts with “D”

7 Down: Took a chair – Starts with “S”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for September 26, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: What this clue is in — BOLD

5 Across: Rowing sport — CREW

6 Across: Businesses where the tongue-twisted might order a 1-Across/5-Across? — CAFES

8 Across: ___ Bunny, “Space Jam” character — LOLA

9 Across: End of a cigarette — BUTT

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Include secretly, as on an email — BCC

2 Down: Toothbrush brand — ORALB

3 Down: Gaston’s sidekick in “Beauty and the Beast” (French for “the fool”) — LEFOU

4 Down: Resided (in) — DWELT

7 Down: Took a chair — SAT

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for September 26, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

The clues were perfectly balanced today. Figuring out the self-referential central gimmick that linked the two main answers was a delight, and the other clues, from Disney trivia to foreign language hints, offered a solid test of general knowledge. It felt like a solid 4 out of 5 on the difficulty scale.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!