“Wide-rangin” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: September 27, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for September 27, 2025.
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for September 27, 2025
Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Wide-ranging – Starts with “B”
- 6 Across: Country that produces Comte and Camembert – Starts with “F”
- 7 Across: Nonet that became an octet in 2006 – Starts with “P”
- 8 Across: Toyota’s ___4 – Starts with “R”
- 9 Across: Bowl-shaped pan – Starts with “W”
- 10 Across: Highest-grossing film of all time – Starts with “A”
- 12 Across: First word of Oasis’s “Wonderwall” – Starts with “T”
- 13 Across: Helen of ___ (mythical beauty) – Starts with “T”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Swagger – Starts with “B”
- 2 Down: Competed in a marathon – Starts with “R”
- 3 Down: Street sign with an arrow – Starts with “O”
- 4 Down: Jon Hamm or Kevin Bacon – Starts with “A”
- 5 Down: Office furniture – Starts with “D”
- 6 Down: Ice cream option – Starts with “F”
- 7 Down: Chris of “Guardians of the Galaxy” – Starts with “P”
- 11 Down: When doubled, nickname for pop star Swift – Starts with “T”
Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for September 27, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Wide-ranging — BROAD
- 6 Across: Country that produces Comte and Camembert — FRANCE
- 7 Across: Nonet that became an octet in 2006 — PLANETS
- 8 Across: Toyota’s ___ 4 — RAV
- 9 Across: Bowl-shaped pan — WOK
- 10 Across: Highest-grossing film of all time — AVATAR
- 12 Across: First word of Oasis’s “Wonderwall” — TODAY
- 13 Across: Helen of ____ (mythical beauty) — TROY
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Swagger — BRAVADO
- 2 Down: Competed in a marathon — RAN
- 3 Down: Street sign with an arrow — ONEWAY
- 4 Down: John Hamm or Kevin Bacon — ACTOR
- 5 Down: Office furniture — DESK
- 6 Down: Ice cream option — FLAVOR
- 7 Down: Chris of “Guardians of the Galaxy” — PRATT
- 11 Down: When double, nickname or pop star Swift — TAY
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for September 27, 2025
What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
A solid Mini Crossword today! The puzzle was a good blend of pop culture, world trivia, and straightforward definitions. It was a well-crafted set of clues that kept you guessing but delivered some fun, familiar answers. It felt like a solid 4 out of 5 on the difficulty scale.
How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword
Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!
- The Goal: Fill in the grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
- The Clues: You’ll have two sets of clues: “Across” clues correspond to horizontal words in the grid, and “Down” clues correspond to vertical words.
- Word Length: While not always explicitly stated in the clues themselves, the grid implicitly tells you how many letters each answer has, helping you fit it in.
- Intersections: The beauty of a crossword is that words intersect! A letter you fill in for an “Across” word will also be part of a “Down” word, and vice versa. This helps you figure out tougher words as more letters become known.
- Daily Refresh: Just like its big brother, the full NYT Crossword, the Mini Crossword refreshes every 24 hours with a brand new puzzle. So, if you don’t get it today, there’s always a fresh challenge tomorrow!