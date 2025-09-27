“Wide-rangin” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: September 27, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for September 27, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for September 27, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Wide-ranging – Starts with “B”

6 Across: Country that produces Comte and Camembert – Starts with “F”

7 Across: Nonet that became an octet in 2006 – Starts with “P”

8 Across: Toyota’s ___4 – Starts with “R”

9 Across: Bowl-shaped pan – Starts with “W”

10 Across: Highest-grossing film of all time – Starts with “A”

12 Across: First word of Oasis’s “Wonderwall” – Starts with “T”

13 Across: Helen of ___ (mythical beauty) – Starts with “T”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Swagger – Starts with “B”

2 Down: Competed in a marathon – Starts with “R”

3 Down: Street sign with an arrow – Starts with “O”

4 Down: Jon Hamm or Kevin Bacon – Starts with “A”

5 Down: Office furniture – Starts with “D”

6 Down: Ice cream option – Starts with “F”

7 Down: Chris of “Guardians of the Galaxy” – Starts with “P”

11 Down: When doubled, nickname for pop star Swift – Starts with “T”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for September 27, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Wide-ranging — BROAD

6 Across: Country that produces Comte and Camembert — FRANCE

7 Across: Nonet that became an octet in 2006 — PLANETS

8 Across: Toyota’s ___ 4 — RAV

9 Across: Bowl-shaped pan — WOK

10 Across: Highest-grossing film of all time — AVATAR

12 Across: First word of Oasis’s “Wonderwall” — TODAY

13 Across: Helen of ____ (mythical beauty) — TROY

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Swagger — BRAVADO

2 Down: Competed in a marathon — RAN

3 Down: Street sign with an arrow — ONEWAY

4 Down: John Hamm or Kevin Bacon — ACTOR

5 Down: Office furniture — DESK

6 Down: Ice cream option — FLAVOR

7 Down: Chris of “Guardians of the Galaxy” — PRATT

11 Down: When double, nickname or pop star Swift — TAY

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for September 27, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A solid Mini Crossword today! The puzzle was a good blend of pop culture, world trivia, and straightforward definitions. It was a well-crafted set of clues that kept you guessing but delivered some fun, familiar answers. It felt like a solid 4 out of 5 on the difficulty scale.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

