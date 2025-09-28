“Make chicken?” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: September 28, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for September 28, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for September 28, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Make chicken? – Starts with “S”

6 Across: Stretchy glove material – Starts with “L”

7 Across: Island that’s the “A” of the so-called ABC Islands – Starts with “A”

8 Across: Gently play, as a guitar – Starts with “S”

9 Across: Helpful link for a daily Spelling Bee solver – Starts with “H”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: What’s typed instead of a question mark if you forget to press shift – Starts with “S”

2 Down: Rapper Playboi ___ – Starts with “C”

3 Down: Take ___ for the worse – Starts with “A”

4 Down: Make a counterargument against – Starts with “R”

5 Down: Midterms and finals – Starts with “E”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for September 28, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Make chicken? — SCARE

6 Across: Stretchy glove material — LATEX

7 Across: Island that’s the “A” of the so-called ABC Islands — ARUBA

8 Across: Gently play, as a guitar — STRUM

9 Across: Helpful link for a daily Spelling Bee solver — HINTS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: What’s typed instead of a question mark if you forget to press shift — SLASH

2 Down: Rapper Playboi ___ — CARTI

3 Down: Take ___ for the worse — ATURN

4 Down: Make a counterargument against — REBUT

5 Down: Midterms and finals — EXAMS

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for September 28, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

The clues today were perfectly balanced. The combination of satisfying puns, modern pop culture, and solid general trivia made it a very engaging and satisfying challenge. It felt like a solid 3.5 out of 5 on the difficulty scale.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!