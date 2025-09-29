“Walgreens competitor” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: September 29, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for September 29, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for September 29, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Walgreens competitor – Starts with “C”

4 Across: What sprinklers might sprinkle – Starts with “L”

6 Across: Assumed name – Starts with “A”

8 Across: Company whose round, red-white-and-blue logo is known as the “globe – Starts with “P”

9 Across: Emanation from a hot shower – Starts with “S”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Expresses appreciation for a performance, say – Starts with “C”

2 Down: Kind of parking – Starts with “V”

3 Down: Express appreciation for a dating profile, say – Starts with “S”

5 Down: Org. whose round, red-white-and-blue logo is known as the “meatball” – Starts with “N”

7 Down: Virtual thing to “run,” for short – Starts with “S”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for September 29, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Walgreens competitor — CVS

4 Across: What sprinklers might sprinkle — LAWN

6 Across: Assumed name — ALIAS

8 Across: Company whose round, red-white-and-blue logo is known as the “globe” — PEPSI

9 Across: Emanation from a hot shower — STEAM

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Expresses appreciation for a performance, say — CLAPS

2 Down: Kind of parking — VALET

3 Down: Express appreciation for a dating profile, say — SWIPE

5 Down: Org. whose round, red-white-and-blue logo is known as the “meatball” — NASA

7 Down: Virtual thing to “run,” for short — SIM

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for September 29, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

What a clever Mini Crossword today! The puzzle had not one, but two fun parallel themes running through it that made the solve a unique experience. It felt like a solid 4 out of 5 on the difficulty scale.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!