“Walgreens competitor” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: September 29, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for September 29, 2025.
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for September 29, 2025
Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Walgreens competitor – Starts with “C”
- 4 Across: What sprinklers might sprinkle – Starts with “L”
- 6 Across: Assumed name – Starts with “A”
- 8 Across: Company whose round, red-white-and-blue logo is known as the “globe – Starts with “P”
- 9 Across: Emanation from a hot shower – Starts with “S”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Expresses appreciation for a performance, say – Starts with “C”
- 2 Down: Kind of parking – Starts with “V”
- 3 Down: Express appreciation for a dating profile, say – Starts with “S”
- 5 Down: Org. whose round, red-white-and-blue logo is known as the “meatball” – Starts with “N”
- 7 Down: Virtual thing to “run,” for short – Starts with “S”
Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for September 29, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Walgreens competitor — CVS
- 4 Across: What sprinklers might sprinkle — LAWN
- 6 Across: Assumed name — ALIAS
- 8 Across: Company whose round, red-white-and-blue logo is known as the “globe” — PEPSI
- 9 Across: Emanation from a hot shower — STEAM
Down Answers: ⬇️
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for September 29, 2025
What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
What a clever Mini Crossword today! The puzzle had not one, but two fun parallel themes running through it that made the solve a unique experience. It felt like a solid 4 out of 5 on the difficulty scale.
How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword
Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!
- The Goal: Fill in the grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
- The Clues: You’ll have two sets of clues: “Across” clues correspond to horizontal words in the grid, and “Down” clues correspond to vertical words.
- Word Length: While not always explicitly stated in the clues themselves, the grid implicitly tells you how many letters each answer has, helping you fit it in.
- Intersections: The beauty of a crossword is that words intersect! A letter you fill in for an “Across” word will also be part of a “Down” word, and vice versa. This helps you figure out tougher words as more letters become known.
- Daily Refresh: Just like its big brother, the full NYT Crossword, the Mini Crossword refreshes every 24 hours with a brand new puzzle. So, if you don’t get it today, there’s always a fresh challenge tomorrow!